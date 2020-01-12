Queen goes to church on the eve of the meeting about Harry and Meghan paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

William is expected to travel from London to Harry and Harry from his home in Windsor, west of the British capital. Charles is flying back from the Oman Gulf nation, where he attended a condolence ceremony Sunday after the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Meghan, who is in Canada with the couple’s son, Archie, is likely to attend the meeting by telephone.

Buckingham Palace said that “a range of options” would be discussed, but the queen was determined to resolve the situation within “days, not weeks.” The palace said the goal was to agree on the next steps at Monday’s meeting, which follows days of talks among royal courtiers, although “every decision will take time to be executed.”

One of the details that needs to be worked out is who pays for the couple’s security currently financed by the taxpayer, which activities to earn money and what the tax consequences are of moving to Canada or the United States.

“The Queen has said she wants it done very quickly, and that’s because she doesn’t want Harry to go into a huff, I know for sure, and won’t be coming back,” Royal biographer Angela Levin told Sky News. “They want to keep the bond of the family. It would be an absolute tragedy if it was done with a very bad feeling. “

However, evidence of a bad feeling in the royal clan was scattered throughout the pages of the British newspapers. The Sunday Times reported that William was sad that he and Harry were now “separate entities” because he wanted “everyone to play on the same team”.

While royal officials say the queen was “hurt” by the surprise announcement, friends of Harry and Meghan say the couple felt they were being pushed aside because of the family’s desire to focus on those in the line of succession – Prince Charles , William and William’s son George.

Tom Bradby, a TV journalist close to Harry and Meghan, warned in the Sunday Times that the royal family urgently needed a peace agreement to prevent “a long-lasting war” that could damage the monarchy.

“I have an idea of ​​what could be broadcast in a full, unlimited, sit-down interview (by Harry and Meghan) and I don’t think it would be nice,” he wrote.

Harry, who is sixth in line with the throne, married American actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in 2018, and their son was born in May 2019.

Although many praised the couple for injecting youth and glamor into the royal family, last week’s announcement marked an explosive turn in the growing gap between them and the rest of the clan. Harry said in an October interview that he and William – once destined to be king – were on “different paths.”

It was also in the midst of the growing accident of the couple about their treatment by the media. Harry, who blames the press for the death of his mother, Princess Diana, during a car accident in Paris in 1997, has long been charmed by the intense control he gets. The couple have sued several newspapers for allegedly intrusive reporting and Harry has accused the media of assaulting the biracial Meghan with abuse, some with “racial overtones”.

The couple’s decision to distance themselves from the royal family has drawn a mixed response. Many Britons expressed their condolences to Meghan and Harry, but said that if they were not to perform public duties, they should not receive security funded by the taxpayer.

However, there was almost universal sympathy for the 93-year-old queen.

“I feel very sorry for her,” said Jean Acton, 70, who gathered with other local people to see the prince arrive at St. Mary Magdalene Church. “It must be terrible – for every parent, let alone whether you are royal or not.”

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press