LONDON – Queen Elizabeth II went to church on her Sandringham estate on Sunday, prior to a crisis meeting to work out a future for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, after their shocking decision to walk away from royal roles.

Royal officials said the Queen had summoned her grandson Harry, his elder brother, Prince William, and their father, Prince Charles, for a meeting in the countryside 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of London, for a meeting on Monday.

The summit reflects the Queen’s desire to stop Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back as senior royals, make them financially independent and share their time between Britain and North America. The couple, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made the announcement on Wednesday without first telling the queen or other higher royals.

William is expected to travel from London to Harry and Harry from his home in Windsor, west of the British capital. Charles is flying back from the Oman Gulf nation, where he attended a condolence ceremony Sunday after the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Meghan, who is in Canada with the couple’s son, Archie, is likely to attend the meeting by telephone.

Buckingham Palace said that “a range of options” would be discussed, but the queen was determined to resolve the situation within “days not weeks.” The palace said the goal was to agree on the next steps at Monday’s meeting, which follows several days of talks among royal courtiers, although “every decision will take time to be executed.”

One of the details that needs to be worked out is who pays for the couple’s security currently financed by the taxpayer, which activities to earn money and what the tax consequences are of moving to Canada or the United States.

Harry, who is sixth in line with the throne, married American actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in 2018, and their son was born in May 2019.

Although many praised the couple for injecting youth and glamor into the royal family, last week’s announcement marked an explosive turn in the growing gap between them and the rest of the clan. Harry said in an October interview that he and William – once destined to be king – were on “different paths.”

It was also in the midst of the growing accident of the couple about their treatment by the media. Harry, who blames the press for the death of his mother, Princess Diana, during a car accident in Paris in 1997, has long been charmed by the intense control he gets. The couple have sued several newspapers for allegedly intrusive reporting and Harry has accused the media of assaulting the biracial Meghan with abuse, some with “racial overtones”.

The couple’s decision to distance themselves from the royal family has drawn a mixed response. Many Britons expressed their condolences to Meghan and Harry, but said that if they were not to perform public duties, they should not receive security funded by the taxpayer.

However, there was almost universal sympathy for the 93-year-old queen.

“I feel very sorry for her,” said 70-year-old Jean Acton, who met with other local people to see the prince coming to the church. “It must be terrible – for every parent, let alone whether you are royal or not.”

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press