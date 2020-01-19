Queen Elizabeth 'very sad' to see 'hardly' Baby Archie

Queen Elizabeth II is “very sad” that she “hardly saw” her great-grandson, Baby Archie – and fears even less time with him after the Megxit, according to a report on Sunday.

The queen met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby for the first time two days after his birth, but has only seen him since then, the Sunday Times of London reported.

That included missing him on the Sussexes’ vacation in Canada – and she has never seen him this year, the British newspaper said.

The lack of time with her great-grandson was one of the greatest difficulties for the Queen to give the Duke and Duchess of Sussex the independence they needed to spend more time outside the UK, the reports said.

“She will be very sad not to have seen Archie and that he will miss growing up with his cousins ​​and other families,” a source the Queen knows knows to the Sunday Times.

The Sun previously reported that Archies Cousins ​​- Prince Williams’ children George, Louis and Charlotte – have only met the royal baby twice since he was born.

Harry’s father, Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, values ​​his role as “Grandpa Wales” for William’s children – and is desperate that he may have missed the same relationship with Archie, the report said.

“Where will Archie’s legacy and roots be? What about Diana’s family, the Spencers? Harry and William know only too well how harmful a troubled childhood can be,” the newspaper source said.

The news comes amid reports that Markle is already in one of Canada’s most exclusive enclaves, looking for a $ 27 million waterfront property in Vancouver.

