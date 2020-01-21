Queen Elizabeth unveils conclusion about the royal exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth decides on the decision of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to resign as senior royals.

The royal family held an emergency meeting on Monday January 13 to discuss the details of Harry and Meghan’s decision. Those present were Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles. After many discussions, Queen Elizabeth has completed the details of their plan and released an official statement.

“After many months of discussions and more recent discussions, I am happy that together we have found a constructive and supportive way for my grandson and his family,” said the prince in a statement on Saturday.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very beloved members of my family. I acknowledge the challenges they have experienced as a result of intensive control over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life. I want to thank them for all their dedicated work in this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud of how Meghan has quickly become one of the family, “the statement said. “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement will enable them to build a happy and peaceful new life.”

Buckingham Palace has issued a separate statement with more details sharing the changes that will come into effect in the spring of 2020.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their continued support at the start of the next chapter of their lives. As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they must step back from royal duties, including official military appointments, “said the statement.

“They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties. With the queen’s blessing, the Sussex people will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. Although they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussex people have made it clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values ​​of Her Majesty, “the statement continued.

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles because they no longer work for the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their desire to reimburse Sovereign Grant expenses for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their British family home. Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are established independent processes to determine the need for government-funded security, “the statement concluded.

