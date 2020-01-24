Queen Elizabeth speaks about the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after a family gathering of 2 hours

Queen Elizabeth has released a statement after a two-hour family gathering!

On the weekend, Queen Elizabeth ordered a family gathering between Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William to discuss Meghan and Harry’s decision to resign as senior royals. Because Meghan Markle is currently with Archie in Vancouver, she probably participated in the meeting via a video call. The meeting ended after a two and a half hour discussion on Monday.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions about the future of my grandson and his family,” the queen said in a statement after the meeting.

“My family and I fully support Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” she continued. “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time members of the royal family, we respect and understand their desire to live a more independent family life while remaining a valued part of my family.”

“Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they do not want to depend on public funds in their new lives.”

“That is why it has been agreed that there will be a transition period in which the Sussex people spend time in Canada and the UK.”

“These are complex issues for my family to solve, and there is still some work to be done, but I have asked to make final decisions in the coming days.”

