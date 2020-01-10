Loading...

Queen Elizabeth and other high-ranking kings have ordered the courtiers to find a “workable solution” for the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle within the royal family – after the couple’s bombing decision to distance themselves from the British monarchy.

The Queen, along with her son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William, asked Helfer to “work in tune” with the Sussex household and make a decision in “days, not weeks,” The Evening Standard reported.

In the meantime, immediately after the couple’s revelation that they would step down as senior royals, Meghan returned to Canada to be with the couple’s 8-month-old son, Archie, who was living with his nanny.

Harry stayed behind in the UK, probably before his family’s anger.

The couple had flown back to the UK from Vancouver after their vacation to spread the news that caught the royal family off guard.

The couple announced that they wanted to make their own money, adding that they would now divide their time between the UK and North America while “continuing to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our patrons”.

Critics abused the couple as they continued to accept money from British taxpayers.

With post wires