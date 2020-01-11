Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, plans generous Megxit deal: report

The monarchy seemed to bow to its rebellious young kings on Saturday – Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth are aiming for a Megxit deal that will bring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle closer.

Prince Charles focuses on protecting his son as he leads the charge to contain the crisis that broke out on Wednesday when the couple announced a withdrawal from royal duties.

“At the heart of the matter is the Prince of Wales’ concern for his son, daughter-in-law and new grandson,” a royal insider told the Daily Mirror.

“He is absolutely certain that Harry is at a turning point and has promised that he would do everything in his power to help him,” said the mirror source, an obvious indication of the mental health problems that Harry was dealing with has struggled from the death of his mother Princess Diana.

Markle also reportedly shares a close relationship with Charles, who led her down the aisle at the couple’s wedding in May 2018. The Prince of Wales considers the progressive couple to be one of the monarchy’s “greatest assets” to modernize the institution.

“There is a real concern from Charles that this could be the beginning of the end for Harry’s and Meghan’s involvement in the family, and that in his words it could be a” complete tragedy, “” a high-ranking palace source told Spiegel.

“Charles has urged everyone to work together to bring them back to their knees before it’s too late, realizing the benefits they have as a couple, and indeed the popularity of the monarchy around the world. “

Although Charles and Harry are “hurt” by the surprise announcement, the relationship is “incredibly strong, maybe better than ever,” high-ranking palace sources told the Mirror and contradicted previous reports that Charles had threatened to withdraw their funding.

Prince Charles (left to right), Camilla, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle and Prince HarryWireImage

Harry started talking to his father and brother, Prince William, last year about a reduced role in the royal family, fearing that if he continued his regular duties, he feared it would seriously affect his sanity, the Daily Mirror reported.

But the Sussexers were impatient with the slow pace of palace politics – and decided to become villains.

“Until recently, both brothers appeared to be completely in agreement with the plan and, despite a conflict last year, committed to make it work for all parties,” a high-ranking source from the palace told the Daily Mirror.

“But the urgency with which Harry and Meghan pursued their intentions of breaking out more alone than had been agreed has caused great concern.”

The couple followed the advice of outside advisers who urged them to drop the bomb sooner rather than later, and put in place a backup plan to maintain their prosperity if things went south, and assured them that they would continue by their name , the mirror, could benefit.

“Harry felt that if they didn’t move, it would take months to get permission,” said a mirror source. “He said he felt they had no choice but in truth he believed that this would force the family’s hand to find their own way.”

The move appears to be working as the Royals reportedly “crawl” before the Queen’s 72-hour deadline, which was scheduled for late Friday after a day of calls and meetings, to “iron out” the “Megxit” details.