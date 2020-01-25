Queen Elizabeth is taking action!

The Queen has demanded that Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William have a formal meeting to discuss Meghan and Harry’s decision to resign as senior royals. The meeting takes place at the Queen’s mansion in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Monday, January 13. The Duchess of Sussex is currently on Vancouver Island with the eight-month-old son Archie, but she is probably taking part via telephone conversation if time permits.

The high-level meeting is to let the men “talk things through” and find a solution that satisfies both the Sussexes and the royal family with regard to Meghan and Harry’s decision to resign. “After a number of meetings and consultations during the last few days, there is a range of options for the family to take into account that the Sussexes outlined earlier in the week,” a palace source said.

“As we said before, changing the working life and role of the monarchy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex requires complex and thoughtful discussions. The following steps are agreed during the meeting, “the source added. “The request for this to be solved” in pace “is still the wish of Her Majesty. The goal remains days, not weeks. There is genuine agreement and understanding that every decision will take time to implement. “

This meeting marks the first time that this group will have been together since the weekend of November’s remembrance day.

