Queen Elizabeth asks Meghan, Harry and Archie back to the UK for a royal event

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will return to the UK!

The queen has asked that Meghan and Harry return to the UK next month for their final round of official royal engagements. According to The Sunday Times, the duo will join the rest of the royal family for the annual Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey on March 9. They are supposed to attend the event with their son Archie, who has just turned 10 months old.

After the appearance, the couple is likely to return to Canada, where they will settle in this new chapter of their lives. The family of three has lived a peaceful life on Vancouver Island and enjoy their privacy. “They enjoy living a peaceful life,” an insider recently told PEOPLE. “They take long walks, they do yoga and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to relax with Archie and the dogs. “

The duo also recently made a private trip to Miami, where Harry spoke at a JPMorgan event. He reportedly talked about losing his mother Princess Diana and how he came to the decision to distance himself from royal life.

