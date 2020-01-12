Queen Elizabeth arrives at the church before the Megxit Summit

Queen Elizabeth II was photographed in the church on Sunday – a day before the historic summit that could decide the future of the British royal family.

The 93-year-old monarch, wearing a brown hat and matching coat, smiled slightly and waved to viewers when she was driven to Sunday service when the Megxit threatened the stability of the royal household.

Peter Phillips – Princess Anne’s 42-year-old son – insisted that his grandmother was “well” when he went to Mary Magdalene Church near the Queen’s manor in Sandringham.

The Queen’s appearance was just one day before she scheduled the scheduled “Sandringham Summit” on Monday, the first personal meeting that Prince Harry had with her and his brother, Prince William, and father, Prince Charles, since his shocking announcement on Wednesday becomes.

Meghan Markle is expected to call Canada for the summit, where she is in the midst of the escalating conflict with the couple’s young son, Archie.

The 98-year-old Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband, was “bloodied” by Megxit, says The Sun.

“What the hell are they playing?” He snapped, sources told the British newspaper.

Philip, of whom The Sun says he is now mostly bedridden, has always been very close to Harry and was “deeply hurt” in his decision to break up with the family.

“To say that the Duke feels disappointed would be a major understatement,” said a newspaper source.

“He spat blood when adjutants informed him of what had happened.”

The source says Philip is mostly concerned about “the impact this has on the Queen.”

“Philip is very angry because he saw Her Majesty upset,” the newspaper source said.

Many who were waiting to see the monarch outside Sunday worship also felt sorry for their current crisis.

“I am very sorry for you,” said 70-year-old Jean Acton. “It has to be terrible – for every parent, let alone whether you’re a king or not.”

