Queen calls a meeting with high-ranking royals to work out a plan

An official Megxit plan is due to be released on Monday.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry will meet personally at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, according to Roya Nikkhah, the Royal Correspondent for the Sunday Times.

Meghan Markle plans to join the family affair by phone from Vancouver, Canada, where she and Baby Archie live temporarily after the bombing announcement that she and Harry will become part-time royals.

“Royal sources say it is hoped that the next steps will be agreed tomorrow and a firmer plan will be announced within a few days to meet the Queen’s desire to find an early fix,” Nikkhah wrote on Saturday afternoon on Twitter ,

The Queen gave the fleeing couple 72 hours on Friday to iron out the details of their diminished role in the monarchy. The British and Canadian governments have been in talks since then to develop a new role for the royals in both countries after a marathon of meetings and calls before Tuesday’s deadline.

Prince Charles is said to be fighting for good business for his youngest son, despite reports that he had threatened to stop Harry from receiving family benefits. The queen also has open arms for her grandson and would like to make a “generous” agreement with him.

“Like everyone else, they are confident that all of this can be resolved sooner rather than later. It is in everyone’s interest to find out and find out quickly, but not at the expense of the outcome, ”a source told The Guardian.

The clock to clarify a plan runs as soon as Thursday is approaching when Harry will appear in public for the first time since he and Meghan dropped their announcement.