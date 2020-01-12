Queen allegedly called 'crisis meeting' with Prince Harry

Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were “taking a step back” from their roles as senior royals.

The couple explained that they wanted to become financially independent and explained in detail how they plan to achieve it and how it is currently funded. There is now speculation that the Sussexes will launch their own fashion line, and Meghan has reportedly signed a voiceover agreement with Disney. There is also talk of a revealing interview.

However, the shocking news did not just surprise the public – reports suggest that Harry and Meghan did not consult the Queen about their decision, leaving the royal family “deeply disappointed”.

Although they revealed that they would split their time between the United Kingdom and North America, they also said that they would continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.

Many wondered how the couple intended to go ahead with their plans, and now the queen would have called a “crisis meeting” with Harry according to Sky News.

It is said to include Prince Charles and Prince William and they will discuss the “new work model” that will allow Harry and Meghan to live independently of the royal family. It will take place in Norfolk on Monday at Queen’s Sandringham Estate, and Meghan would join the phone.

The Duchess is currently in Canada with baby Archie Harrison, and Harry is expected to join her “within two weeks” according to the Daily Mail.

Reuters says it will be the first time the family has reunited since the Sussexes released their statement last week, and they hope to work “ quickly ” to make sure they can help Harry and Meghan “ “carve out a new progressive role” within the institution “.