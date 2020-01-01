Quebec's first baby of 2020 was born 11 minutes past midnight – Montreal

Loading...

By Canadian Press staff

Published on January 1, 2020 at 10:47 am

Updated January 1, 2020 at 10:48 am

A boy was born early Wednesday morning at the McGill University Health Center (MUHC), which may make him the first baby born in Quebec in 2020.

Little Lucas was born exactly 11 minutes and 49 seconds past midnight.

His mother Marilou Edger and father Jonathan Beelen are from Montreal. According to the hospital authorities, the newborn and his mother are doing well.

A few moments later, the CHU Sainte-Justine announced the birth of a girl at 12:26 p.m.

No other Quebec hospital had reported childbirth since the beginning of the new year.

In 2019, the first baby was born in Quebec at the MUHC, a girl who was born just two minutes after midnight.

