Quebec consults on the expansion of medical assistance for dying of the mentally ill paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

On Tuesday, the Government of Quebec announced that it would comply with a court ruling last year that brought down part of its medical assistance in the dying legislation – in particular the requirement that someone seeking medical assistance in the event of death “at the end of life is.

The same judgment of the Quebec Superior Court invalidated the “reasonably expected natural death” requirement of the Federal Criminal Code.

McCann asked the Quebec College of Physicians to develop guidelines to extend medical help with dying to people with serious, incurable mental illnesses. But the College said it doubted whether it would be able to respond by March, the time limit set by the court for governments to come up with new rules that adhered to its ruling.

In the light of the College’s concern, the Liberal member and former Health Minister Gaetan Barrette, along with the Veronique Hivon of the Parti Quebecois, suggested that the government needed more than one or two days of public consultation on this issue.

Hivon, who started the legislative process for medical assistance when he died years ago when the PQ was in office, said that a fragile social consensus has been built on this issue, and going too fast would jeopardize it.

“You can’t just sit in a legal bubble,” Hivon told reporters. “Let’s take the time to do things right.”

She said McCann could ask the court to postpone it and said that the initial period ordered by the court to change the law was too short.

