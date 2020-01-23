Quarterbacks Jennings, Ardt among players released by Ottawa Redblacks | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Ottawa signed American defensive linemen Patrick Afriyie and Charles Williams.

–

Eskimos take over Robinson from Blue Bombers

EDMONTON _ The Edmonton Eskimos on Thursday acquired the American who returned Jordan Robinson from the Winnipeg Blue for the rights to a negotiating list player.

Robinson appeared in 10 games with Edmonton in 2018-19, and registered seven carry’s for 23 yards and five receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown. He also had 28 point returns for 213 yards, 35 kickoff returns for 670 yards and two missed field goals for 58 yards.

He finished last season on Winnipeg’s practice roster.

–

Alouettes re-sign Canadians Moore, Rice

MONTREAL – The Montreal Alouettes have re-signed Spencer Moore and offensive lineman Landon Rice, both Canadians, for new deals.

The Moore deal covers two years, while Rice signed for another season.

The six-foot-four, 230-pound Moore appeared in 16 games of the regular season with Montreal last year and registered seven receptions for 54 yards.

Moore (6-4, 230 pounds) played 16 games with the Alouettes in 2019 and caught seven balls for 54 yards. He also added seven tackles for special teams.

The six-foot-six, 317-pound rice is entering its eighth CFL season and third with Montreal. He appeared in nine games with the Alouettes last season.

Blue Bombers bring Nelson back

WINNIPEG – The Blue Bombers have signed the Charles Charles receiver / return for an extension of two years.

The five-foot-eight, 175-pound native of Florida has spent part of the past two seasons with Winnipeg. He registered 19 point returns for 231 yards (10.3 average) and last year returned ten kickoffs for 202 yards in four games before ending a season with an injury.

Nelson would become a free agent in February.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 23, 2020.

The Canadian press