Quarterback Nick Arbuckle is aiming for a significant raise.

Arbuckle claims sources of more than $ 400,000 for its new contract, sources say. Similar to the money, the Saskatchewan Roughriders gave quarterback Cody Fajardo for his two-year contract extension until the 2021 season. For the first year of Fajardo’s current pact, his hard money is $ 412,000 and the second year reaches $ 444,000 plus possible incentives.

“Usually you try to do quarterbacks for three years. We didn’t really talk about it – his agent is Rob Fry – I haven’t talked to Rob much about it at this point.

“I have a feel for the dollars, but we’ll see how it works. Ideally, the minimum is three years, but whether we can do it or not, I don’t know. But it’s up to him, his agent, and me Regarding the contract to see if it makes sense for everyone. “

The 26-year-old Arbuckle earned the minimum of $ 54,000 in 2019 with a modest travel allowance of $ 1,000. He also earned $ 300 for every game he dressed as # 1 or # 2 QB, or took 20 snapshots. His total pre-tax income was $ 60,400.

While Bo Levi Mitchell dropped out of the lineup due to a chest injury, Arbuckle set a 4-3 record last season as a starting QB for the Calgary Stampeders. He completed 174 of 238 passes (73 percent) for 2,103 yards with 11 touchdowns against five interceptions and ran 27 times for 76 yards and four majors.

Compare Arbuckle’s production to that of Fajardo.

The 27-year-old threw the best 4,302 yards for a league while completing over 71 percent of his passes with 18 touchdowns against eight interceptions. The double threat pivot also shot 611 yards and 10 touchdowns in 107 attempts, an average of 5.7 yards per carry. Fajardo was named the most outstanding player in the Western Division and the CFL’s all-star quarterback, leading the drivers to a 12-4 loss as QB1.

Ottawa recently acquired the rights to Arbuckle, a pending free agent. If the Redblacks are able to win Arbuckle for a new contract, Calgary will receive the first overall selection in the CFL draft for 2020. It is currently planned to be released.

Arbuckle was in Ottawa for the weekend and left on Tuesday, January 22nd. The Redblacks set up a recruitment interview to get his signature on the dotted line before their exclusive negotiation period expires in February.

“In my opinion, our scenario is as good as that of everyone else in terms of our role as head coach and offensive coordinator (Paul LaPolice). But also what we have to offer in terms of our facilities and the local environment, which the city of Ottawa offers has to offer, ”said Desjardins.

“And you look at what the other options could be, and for me they are not comparable. There are some places where you can start as a quarterback and nobody in this city will know who you are.”

Arbuckle’s performance in the past year has increased its future earnings potential. There are trainers and employees who think he can run a CFL franchise. Let’s see if Ottawa or another team pays for Arbuckle.