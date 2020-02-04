Quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson: “I’m the starter of the Toronto Argonauts”

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

McLeod Bethel-Thompson has no question who the Argos quarterback # 1 will be.

“I see myself as a starter and see myself leading this team to many victories this year and being a very competitive team. I think we fly under the radar in many ways,” Bethel-Thompson told TSN reporter Matthew Scianitti.

“I’m the starter of the Toronto Argonauts as I see it. There will be more quarterbacks coming in here. I expect we’ll sign someone next week to be there to compete with me. “

Free agent QB Matt Nichols visited Toronto after he was released by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. James Franklin, who was supported by Bethel-Thompson most of the past season, is a pending free agent, as is Dakota Prukop.

“McLeod Bethel-Thompson is going to be a Toronto Argonaut and it is his job to make sure that he is the starter on the first day. He is a leader who really respects in the locker room. If you know you are in good shape, have You a man who delivered and a man who is respected, ”said General Manager Pinball Clemons.

“He expects him to start and that is the most important thing. We know that this guy here believes that he will be the guy. It is our job to win over other people who challenge him to this point so that we can get better as a group. “

Bethel-Thompson led the CFL with 26 touchdown passes against 13 interceptions and was one of only three passers-by to pass the 4,000-yard passing mark in 2019. Last season he went 4-10 in front of the Argos as a QB starter.

“I am here for the Toronto Argonauts in 2020 to win the Gray Cup. It is my job and I will do it on the field.” My best ball is ahead of me and 2020, ”said Bethel-Thompson.

Former CFL quarterback Ryan Dinwiddie was hired by the Argos as head coach in December. Before joining The Six, Dinwiddie worked with Bo Levi Mitchell and Nick Arbuckle in Calgary.

“He’s a damn good football coach, and he’s able to take the next step, and so can I. Throughout the season, we hope that we will work hard to get the best we can, to win many football matches and put many points on the scoreboard, ”said Bethel-Thompson.

Overall, Bethel-Thompson has a 6-16 win-loss record. The 31-year-old passer played 42 CFL games 6.227 meters long with a 67 percent completion rate and 35 touchdowns compared to 23 picks in three CFL seasons.

“We have to build a culture. It starts and ends with Pinball Clemons, he’s a special person and he has set a standard of behavior and a win that must be followed from top to bottom, ”said Bethel-Thompson.

“Every day, we need to build a culture of winning and seriousness, and deliver on the promise that Pinball will take our Argos to a new location and a 2020 Gray Cup.”