The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have restructured their backup quarterback’s contract.

Dane Evans has made another deal with the team last week. This will help him increase his earnings from 2019.

Evans made about $ 170,000 last season and helped the Ticats reach the 107th Gray Cup. It was the first year of a three-year extension that he completed in April 2019. The term of his new contract remains the same, but includes additional guaranteed money.

Evans should reach a maximum of $ 213,000 in 2020 with an incentive-driven contract. The deal included only $ 80,000 in hard cash in terms of basic salary and housing benefit.

His new contract includes a signing bonus of $ 25,500, although his housing bonus has been reduced to $ 12,000. This means Evans will make $ 102,500 in hard cash in 2020 and incentives that could expand the business to a maximum of $ 230,000.

Base salary rises to $ 83,000 in the second year of the contract, as do some incentives. Evans will earn $ 257,000 if he collects all of his bonuses in 2021. This includes leading the CFL in passing, being named the All-Star of the league and winning the title of “Most Outstanding Player”.

Evans completed 298 passes for 3,754 yards, 21 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in the 2019 regular season. He went 10-2 as a starter and hit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in July to relieve an injured Jeremiah Masoli.

The 26-year-old started in the postseason with a throw of 386 meters, a touchdown and an interception against the Edmonton Eskimos in the east final. This success did not lead to the Gray Cup, a game in which Evans threw 203 meters, a touchdown, two interceptions and fumbled three times.

Masoli recently signed a one-year contract with the Tiger-Cats that included $ 387,000 in cash per TSN Farhan Lalji. The former East Division Most Outstanding Player started six games in 2019 before suffering an ACL tear at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old can earn up to $ 460,000 if he achieves all of his incentives in 2020. Masoli is currently well on the way to starting the training camp, although ACL rehabilitation can be unpredictable.

Evans is the perfect insurance for Hamilton when Masoli isn’t ready to start the year. It is effective and inexpensive compared to established starters in the league and will remain under contract until 2021.