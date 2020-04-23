Quarantined scholarships go viral with the image of epic struggle

Try to work without a break for two and a half minutes.

Jacin Boland / Village Roadshow / Kobal / Shutterstock

Check out one of the great content that has been around since the Quarantine era. The School of Cascades at Campus University in France, a school that specializes in training non-working workers from film and television, brought together several masters and women to showcase their skills for a video that will work together on a single wrestling scene. The two-and-a-half-minute video was viewed by nearly 10 million people and viewed on social media, and has become a huge fan of directors like Edgar Wright.

Just as blockbuster action movies like “Matt Max: The Wrathful Road” and “Mission: Impossible – Fall” can’t prove it, the viral video below proves what artistic mastery is in film and television. The mastery of the visuals in each movement creates another strong case, that outdated artists deserve recognition in the Academy awards. Actors like Helen Mirren have been Oscar-winning performers in the past, like directors like Christopher McCuarry.

It depends

It depends

Shortly after the academy accepted the idea of ​​nominating an Oscar for “Most Popular Film,” McCuarry protested the decision, arguing that the academy should honor old performers instead. McCuarry has directed a variety of Mission: Impossible films and has come up with the brilliant idea that honoring actors will allow the academy to recognize blockbuster films that often fall outside the competitive category. The biggest award ceremony for the greatest employees is the Screen Actor Guild Awards.

“(Surprisingly) it’s art, it’s mastery,” McCuarry said. “These are people who risk their lives to do something completely and utterly amazing, and that’s part of the experience. You look at “Hell or High Water.” “Survival alone.” The tricks in this movie were amazing. I think we need to come to a new category.

Stunt coordinator Jake Gill has been supporting the academy for several years to win the Best Coordinates Award. 2019 In August, Gill said the Academy had decided to boycott the Oscars, with many artisans refusing to recognize their skills. Perhaps Oscar voters should see the viral image below, which is proof that destructive work is a personal art.

(insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SpnQXSyfbXA (/ insert)

The best picture of 2021? https://t.co/fHS181ns9x

– edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 23, 2020

Registration: Stay tuned for the latest TV news! Subscribe to e-newsletters here.