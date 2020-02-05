Quarantine iPhone workers: Foxconn’s plan to fight the coronavirus

Foxconn has announced plans to quarantine iPhone employees when they return to work on February 10 to limit the spread of the corona virus.

The company’s largest factory is located in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, about 500 km from Wuhan, where the outbreak began.

Bloomberg reports.

Apple’s main production partner still intends to officially resume work on February 10 after a long New Year break to help fight the outbreak. But Hon Hai said in a statement on Wednesday that workers returning from outside Henan Province, the location of their main factory in Zhengzhou, will be seized for 14 days. All employees who report to work and live in the province themselves are isolated for 7 days, the company added.

Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn, manufactures the vast majority of the world’s iPhones in Zhengzhou, central China. The company has become a well-known symbol of how the outbreak, which claimed the lives of around 500 people worldwide, could disrupt the global supply of electronics made in China.

It has been shown that the manifestation of coronavirus symptoms can take up to 14 days and that the infected can be contagious before they show signs of illness.

Many Foxconn employees live on site during their working weeks, which makes the quarantine plan possible.

The Chinese government urged the factories to remain closed after the Chinese New Year holidays and to reopen on February 10. Some have indicated that this is too early. So far, however, Apple suppliers Foxconn, Quanta Computer, Inventec and LG have announced that production will resume on that date. The plan to quarantine iPhone employees could make this schedule more secure.

According to this week’s report, iPhone deliveries would be affected if suppliers didn’t reopen on February 10, analyst Ming Chi-Kuo previously estimated that they could be 10% below expectations.

TSMC had previously announced that its own production would remain on track, according to reports that a number of Apple products could be affected – including the new iPhone 9 / SE 2 budget, which is expected to be launched next month. TSMC produces A-series chips for iPhones, iPads, Apple TV and iPod Touch.

Apple has only recognized the uncertainties caused by the corona virus and made an above-average forecast for the current quarter. The company also closed its own retail stores and offices in the country through February 10.

