Quantum Orchestration Platform: a virtual machine for quantum computing

We wouldn’t blame you if you’ve never heard of Quantum Machines – neither have we. Quantum Machines is an Israeli startup, funded with $ 5.5 million by Battery Ventures and TLV Partners, and founded by three physics PhD students: Itamar Sivan, Yonatan Cohen and Nissim Ofek. They spent many years at top universities and worked at the forefront of quantum computing.

All three started their doctorate in the expectation that they would continue to follow the academic path. During their doctoral studies, however, Cohen and Sivan were part of the Weizmann Institute Entrepreneurship Program team. Once they were exposed to entrepreneurship, there was no turning back.

When all three had completed their Ph.D., it was clear that the field in which they had been active for so many years finally “happened.” They understood that they had to take on a challenge that stopped the industry. By tackling the information layers, they found an unmet need and a bottleneck whose solution would help industry today and in the future.

Hardware and software layers

Sivan, co-founder and CEO of Quantum Machines (QM), explained that while a classical computer has two fundamental layers, namely hardware and software, the quantum computer has three layers in all common realizations, being quantum hardware, classical hardware and software.

The quantum processor is primarily where the potential for enormous computing power lies. However, special classical hardware is required to operate a quantum processor. This traditional hardware is responsible for performing mathematical operations on the quantum bits by sending electromagnetic pulses to the qubits.

Quantum Machines developed the Quantum Orchestration Platform (QOP): a complete hardware and software solution that, according to them, has the most advanced classical hardware in the world for the operation of quantum processors. Moreover, QOP offers a handy software interface for seamless programming of even the most complex algorithms.

The founders of Quantum Machine have in-depth expertise in quantum computing

Early adopters are many of the leading players in the quantum computing race, including multinationals, startups, government labs and academic institutions. Although the names were not disclosed, Sivan said QM’s customers are among the biggest names leading the race to build up scaled up useful quantum computers, and include teams in six countries operating on multiple different qubit platforms.

Sivan emphasized that QOP can be directly integrated with any quantum processor: “In short, any company or institution developing quantum processors can now purchase the Quantum Orchestration platform and immediately execute the most complex algorithms.”

What this means, he added, is that the introduction of the Quantum Orchestration Platform is more than just a performance for Quantum Machines: it is a cross-platform platform that can benefit all players and help the field as a whole through its powerful options.

These capabilities include ultra-low feedback latency for applications ranging from ultra-fast calibrations to quantum error correction, general multi-qubit control stream including real-time branching based on data obtained and processed from multiple qubits, and fully parametric programming of gates, pulses and even real-time classical processing .

A quantum computing programming language

The fundamental software interface of QOP is the quantum assembly – QUA. Using QUA, QM’s quantum computing programming language, QOP translates the classical code into a quantum assembly language that can then be executed on any quantum processor. Sivan said QUA is a higher-level language that can be used intuitively to program quantum algorithms.

Because this was not entirely clear to us, we asked Sivan whether this quantum assembly language can be applied to underlying hardware. Sivan clarified that the QM assembly code is unique to QOP and can only be executed on the hardware. However, he added that QOP can be integrated into any quantum computer.

Other APIs and programming languages ​​can be easily linked to the QM assembly, Sivan said. This is something QM does with multiple players who have developed their own programming languages. All quantum computers have common ground, and that is how quantum algorithms are orchestrated on them:

“QM has built its hardware and software stack in the most general way that applies to all quantum computers, and there was no need to collaborate with specific companies that develop quantum processors to make this possible. The QM team has us enabled to do this successfully. “

Quantum Machines has built the equivalent of an intermediate layer of a virtual machine to make programming of quantum computers more accessible

When asked whether QM thinks this can work as a kind of standard to accelerate the progress and acceptance of quantum computing, Sivan agreed.

“Quantum processors promise enormous computing power. The main reason why we do not yet have full-scale quantum computers is that in order to scale up the technology, the quality of qubits must significantly improve in addition to the increasing number of qubits in a quantum processor.

However, it is a fact that even today most teams cannot realize the potential of the quantum processors they currently have. It is precisely for this reason that QOP is introduced and offered to all industrial players – so that they can realize the potential of their quantum processors today and be prepared for the quantum breakthroughs of tomorrow.

From short-term applications from quantum computers to monumental challenges such as quantum error correction, the most complex algorithms can be programmed and executed. In addition, in addition to useful algorithms, even development and optimization-oriented algorithms, such as the calibrations of the quantum processors, can be performed super fast with QOP.

As more and more players start using QOP, we certainly expect an acceleration of the field as a whole and the faster progress towards useful applications. “

Write once, implement everywhere

What about the interface with other programming languages? Sivan said that once integrated with a quantum processor. The system can be used as it is, via QM programming languages ​​or any other programming language thanks to compilers or transpilers, which can be used to translate from one language to another.

Sivan added that QOP is universal in the sense that it can support all quantum computing programming languages, but is also qubit-agnostic and can run algorithms on any quantum processor.

Last but not least, we noted that there are job openings for experts in machine learning in QM that aroused our curiosity. What does QM use machine learning for? Only internal apps, or can machine learning models also be translated into the road map? If so, at what stage is this now?

Sivan noted that this relates to something very fundamental and set an example to illustrate this. To describe only the information in a quantum processor with 300 quantum bits, he said, one needs a classical processor with more transistors than the number of atoms in the universe.

This is not an anecdote, but stems from something extremely fundamental: the complexity of quantum systems grows exponentially with the number of units (being the quantum bits). This is not the case for conventional systems, which are the systems used to operate the quantum processors.

This discrepancy is the underlying reason why the development of the Quantum Orchestration platform is extremely challenging, for which it is obvious that machine learning and AI algorithms are used. For example, QM used machine learning to optimize pulses that were sent and directed to qubit and to read their quantum states.

QM also uses neural networks in real time to determine whether or not there are errors in the quantum bits, as well as for the compiler’s algorithms. Sivan believes that it is clear today that ML will play an important role in the development of quantum computers, and that we now see only the tip of the iceberg of this exciting and challenging domain.

Instead of following the development and optimization of quantum processors, Quantum Machines chose to concentrate on the access layer. The Quantum Orchestration Platform looks like a much needed middleware that can make programming of quantum computers easier. A kind of virtual machine.

Just as the Java Virtual Machine made the motto ‘write once, implement everywhere’ possible and paved the way for Java’s dominance as programming language for business software, the QOP looks like it can be just as transforming for quantum computing.