Qualification of penguins low season additions

Jim Rutherford surely he realized before the Stanley Cup playoffs began in April that his list was flawed, that while the Penguins had some people that made them a threat to annoy any opponent, they didn't have an alignment capable of winning Four series

That, of course, is what it takes to win a championship, which has been the stated goal of the franchise every spring for more than a decade.

But if Rutherford had somehow not realized the weak points of his team, the sweeping of the penguins of the New York Islanders in round 1 of the playoffs certainly made the point.

Quite emphatically.

And although that series was not as disproportionate as the victory of four New York games might suggest, it is conceivable that its entire course would have been altered if the Penguins, not the Islanders, had achieved the extra time goal that Game 1 ended in Long Island – certainly underlined the idea that penguins could benefit from an infusion of speed, energy and passion.

Especially when the Islanders were subsequently swept away by a team (Carolina) that was swept away by a team (Boston) as the Eastern Conference playoffs progressed.

So Rutherford, with the additional motivation of wanting to open a salary space, made some important personnel movements during the off-season, including trade Phil Kessel Y Olli Maatta.

Here is a look at how the players that Rutherford brought between the end of last season and the beginning of this have performed as the midpoint of the 2019-20 season approaches:

