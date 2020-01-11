Qualico hosts open house in Dawson's Landing

New showhomes are under construction at Calgary’s Dawson’s Landing in Chestermere, with a grand opening scheduled for late spring.

Well before the opening, Qualico is organizing an open house to mark the showhomes and the neighborhood on January 22.

“We wanted to organize this event prior to the opening of the showhomes because we know that there is a lot of interest in the community,” says Laura Field, marketing coordinator at Qualico Communities Calgary. “This event gives potential residents the opportunity to find out more about the builders, home models and get a better picture of the vision of the community.”

The award-winning builder group includes Morrison Homes, built guided duplexes from the low $ 300,000, Trico Homes with guided houses from the mid- $ 300,000, bungalow homes from the $ 470,000 from Sterling Homes, NuVista Homes and Broadview Homes, and front-garage houses from $ 490,000s, also from Sterling Homes, NuVista Homes and Broadview Homes.

“There have been sales in Dawson’s Landing, and we see that people want to choose their plots and build,” Field says. “Open day participants also get more information about special benefits and benefits that the developer offers as one of the first new homeowners in the community.

“Dawson’s landing first started in August 2018 and will have a commercial area, two school grounds and an EcoPark.”

Event details

What: the event has an open house style with displays for the builder and the developer. There will be representatives from all builders and from Qualico Communities to answer questions. There will be light snacks and non-alcoholic drinks. Children are very welcome.

When: Wednesday, January 22.

Time: from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Lakeside Golf Club, 555 Lakeside Greens Dr., Chestermere

Go to www.liveindawsonslanding.ca/bethefirst to respond to the event and find out more.