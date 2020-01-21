Qualcomm unveils 4G-only Snapdragon 720G, 662, 460 chips-9to5Google

Qualcomm has launched three brand-new chips with only 4G that aim to improve connectivity in areas where 5G acceptance is likely to be low. The brand new Snapdragon 720G, 662 and 460 chips offer higher 4G internet speeds with extensive hardware functions.

All three new chips support WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 and will be the first SoCs to use the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) positioning system. However, there are some clear differences between each of these new chips.

The Snapdragon 720G is definitely a game-oriented chip and has been developed to improve your entire entertainment experience. You can enjoy smooth HDR gameplay and capture 4K video and there is even support for 192-megapixel images. The fastest of the three revealed chips, the Snapdragon 720G supports download speeds of up to 800 Mbps – although it remains only 4G.

As for the Snapdragon 662 chip, it supports triple camera settings, has the Snapdragon X11 LTE modem and supports download speeds of up to 390 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 150 Mbps. That should ensure smooth surfing without delay, gaming and streaming.

The Snapdragon 460 is likely to be adopted by many budget devices, this Qualcomm chip with only 4G being delivered with the same Snapdragon X11 LTE modem that is packed. The performance, however, yields considerable gains with a 70% boost over the Snapdragon 450 chip. Graphics performance is also up to 60% better than the previous Adreno 506 GPU. Like the Snapdragon 662, the Snapdragon 460 also supports triple camera settings.

Qualcomm confirmed that we will probably pack smartphones in the Snapdragon 720G in Q1 2020. The Snapdragon 662 and 460 are expected to be marketed in India by the end of 2020 in devices.

