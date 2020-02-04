Qualcomm shares 8K video footage from Snapdragon 865

Last December, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 865 as the next flagship SoC for the high-end devices of 2020. Before the first announcements for Android phones this month, the chip maker today told the processor what 8K videos look like.

The Snapdragon 865 can record 8K videos with the new Spectra 480. This computer vision image signal processor (CV-ISP) enables the processing of 2 gigapixels per second with 8K videos with 33 megapixels per frame.

In the following example (hosted on YouTube) the 4320p clip was recorded on a “Snapdragon 865 prototype smartphone with a Sony IMX586”. An image of the thick reference device and its 48MP image sensor can also be seen.

The Snapdragon 865 8K video clip, which is just over two minutes long, runs through rock formations, woven patterns, landscapes, structures and rivers.

The 8K video shoot took place in Arizona in November 2019. Arizona was selected for this multilocation shoot to take its dramatic pictures in locations such as the Grand Canyon, Horseshoe Bend and the petroglyphs near Antelope Canyon.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lvf7XwUTT0I (/ embed)

In addition to this video performance, which is currently not found on mobile devices, the 865 can take unlimited slow-motion pictures at 960 frames per second, pictures at 200 megapixels and 4K HDR videos at 64 megapixels.

Before Samsung unpacks next week and MWC 2020 later this month, Qualcomm expects 865 devices to be available in early 2020.

