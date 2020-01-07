Qualcomm enters the self-driving market

Loading...

Qualcomm

Qualcomm, the leading provider of cellular modem chips, is the youngest giant in Chile to search for part of the autonomous driving market. At Monday’s consumer electronics show, Qualcomm announced its SnapDragon Ride platform, which uses chips derived from Qualcomm’s mobile products to make it easier for a vehicle to drive.

It may seem strange for a smartphone chip company to control itself, but in reality there are many of the same technologies in both products. Qualcomm has long used its leading position in mobile chips to capture a significant portion of the broader system-on-a-chip market. Smartphone manufacturers buy Qualcomm Snapdragon chips, which contain an ARM-based CPU, a modem chip and various support chips.

In recent years, Qualcomm and other mobile chip manufacturers have integrated increasingly powerful GPUs and dedicated AI chips into their SoC products – the kind of silicon that is required to control software based on machine learning. So it’s not a big step for Qualcomm to launch a new SoC that (as Qualcomm’s press release states) has powerful multi-core CPUs, energy-efficient AI and computer vision (CV) engines, and industry-leading GPUs includes. “

Insiders usually divide the self-driving technology into two levels. Some companies are working to develop fully self-driving systems that can operate without human intervention. Currently, however, they are mainly prototypes that are monitored by drivers for human security. Then there are advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These are designed for driving under restricted circumstances (mostly motorways) and only under human supervision. Most large car manufacturers already deliver ADAS systems and become more and more demanding over time.

According to Qualcomm, the SnapDragon Ride platform is more than just hardware. It is also supplied with “safety middleware, operating systems and drivers” for the chips. Qualcomm will also offer software for localization, perception and behavior prediction – three key elements in every autonomous driving system.

Qualcomm will initially focus on the ADAS market. The company states that its new system can deliver 30 tera operations per second (TOPS) while using less power than competing chips. Qualcomm also plans to offer stronger systems that can deliver 130 TOPS and are suitable for fully self-driving applications.

We believe that low power consumption is one of Qualcomm’s selling points. Power consumption is obviously a key feature of mobile devices, as customers expect to work all day for a fee. The electricity budget on board a moving car is not that tight, but power consumption is still important. If Qualcomm can deliver enough computing power using some of the energy-saving technologies developed in the mobile world, it could offer automobile manufacturers a compelling platform.

However, Qualcomm’s competitors, especially Nvidia and Intel, do not stand still. The know-how of Nvidia has long been to provide its conventional graphics cards with an enormous amount of computing power, so that Nvidia is well positioned for the equally computing-hungry self-driving market.

Qualcomm’s announcement contains a vague explanation that it will work with GM on ADAS systems. So far, however, it is not mentioned that GM uses the chips in certain vehicles. According to Qualcomm, 2023 SnapDragon Ride chips will be used in production vehicles.