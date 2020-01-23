QPR is ashamed of Chelsea with production line of talent after Dalling becomes 18th youngster making debut in 6 years - The Sun

Move over Chelsea, there is another club in West London with an astonishing track record for bleeding young stars.

Frank Lampard’s Blues have praised bringing children this season – but QPR is ashamed of them with their assembly line of talent.

QPR’s U-23 boss Paul Hall has seen 18 academy degrees make their senior debut

When Deshane Dalling, 21, appeared in the FA Cup victory over Swansea this month, he was cherished the 18th player by Under-23 boss Paul Hall to make his first team debut for the Rs.

Former Jamaica World Cup star Hall is responsible for the development team at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in his sixth year – and shows talent at a dazzling pace.

The team is littered with native players such as Ebere Eze, Ilias Chair and Bright Osayi-Samuel, who already catch the eye of Premier League clubs.

Many are likely to take action tomorrow night when boss Mark Warburton’s boss is organizing co-champion side Sheffield on Wednesday – looking for a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

And nobody is more proud than the former Portsmouth winger Hall.

He has fulfilled the wishes of football director Les Ferdinand and head of coaching Chris Ramsey by providing wave after wave of products that Warburton can use.

Hall said: “As a club, we were in a financial position that prevented us from spending money.

Eze, 21, has scored ten goals and six assists this season in 28 championship matches Credit: Reuters

“And then Chris and Les came and said,” Look, we just have to see if we can produce homegrown players. “

“I like to think that I played my part in that and contributed to it that I got through so much. Pride is the biggest feeling.”

While the managers of the first team have come and gone, Hall and assistant Andy Impey have quietly begun producing a development team that has delivered the backbone of the club.

He added: “We are Queens Park Rangers – the R’s. We have three here: Respect, responsibility and resilience.

“We have had a huge turnover of managers since I joined the club.

“I have seen many playing styles. However, we have remained the same because I have to be able to adapt these guys to play under any kind of manager.

I would like to think that I played my part in that and helped to achieve so much. “

HOOPS & DREAMS – THE 18

Joe Lumley (24, goalkeeper) Cole Kpekawa (23, defender, now at AS trecin) Darnell Furlong (24, defender, now on West Brom) Reece Grego-Cox (23, striker, now with Crawley) Brandon Comley (24, midfielder, now in Colechester) Olamide Shodipo (22, winger) Ryan Manning (23, midfielder) Osman Kakay (22, defender, loaned to Partick) Michael Doughty (27, midfielder, now with Swindon) Ilias Chair (22, midfielder) Ateh Oteh (21, striker on loan from Bradford) Niko Hamalainen (22, midfielder, loan from Kilmarnock) Ebere Eze (21, forward) Lewis Walker (20, forward) Bright Osayi-Samuel (22, forward) Charlie Owens (22, midfielder) Deshane Dalling (21, midfielder) Joe Gubbins (18, defender)

“So the identity of the academy has not changed everywhere.

“It is total football across the board, an adaptable playing style. It is a strength-based capability program that focuses on what players are good at.”

Hall greeted Eze, who started at Millwall, as the greatest example of their reward for trusting young players.

The England-under-21 attacker has ten league goals and five assists this season and is only eight games short for 100 games for the club.

Hall added: “Eze comes in, at the age of 21 he is a very talented boy. For whatever reason he failed at various clubs.

“But he came to us and we saw the power that he had, his ability is fantastic. He needed a lot of faith, had to clean up in many other areas – but that’s what we do.

“We polish them because this is the last stop for the first team.

“We have to let these young players grow into men, to make them grow until they are ready. They cannot be ashamed if they are not technically ready or psychologically ready – they have to stand their ground.

“That’s what we did with Eze, Iliad, Joe Lumley, Ryan Manning, Darnell Furlong … there is a long list of players who went into the first team.”

