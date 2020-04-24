QNB donates $ 40K to 17 educational organizations – News – The Intelligencer

Friday

QUAKERTOWN – QNB Bank recently donated a combined amount of $ 40,000 to 17 educational organizations located in the region through the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit, or EITC program, which awards businesses tax credits for contributions to educational improvement organizations.

QNB donations to qualified organizations include the Allentown School District Foundation; Allentown Symphony Society; Big Brother Big Sister of Bucks County; Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lehigh Valley; Minsi Trails Council of American Scouts; Bucks County Community College Foundation; Centenary Education Foundation; Communities in Schools in the Lehigh Valley; Community Bike Works; Flint Hill Farm Education Center; Lehigh Carbon Community College Foundation; North Penn School District Education Foundation; North Penn Valley Boys and Girls Club; Perkiomen Valley School District Foundation; Touchstone Theater; Glen Youth House Committee; and YMCA in Bucks County.