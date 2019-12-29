QMJHL summary: Saturday, December 28, 2019

Loading...

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. – Alex Beaucage scored two goals this season and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated Val-d’Or Foreurs 5-2 in the Junior Hockey League in Quebec on Saturday.

Justin Bergeron, Tyler Hinam and Olivier-Luc Hache also scored goals for reigning Memorial Cup winner Huskies (19-12-3), who has won four times in a row.

Thomas Pelletier and William Provost found the back of the net for the Foreurs (14-14-5).

Zachary Emond stopped 29 shots for Rouyn-Noranda when Jonathan Lemieux scored 40 saves for Val-d’Or.

WILDCATS 3 ISLANDERS 2 (OT)

MONCTON, N.B. – Elliot Desnoyers scored his eighth goal of the season 2:18 in extra time when the Wildcats (25-9-0) defeated Charlottetown (20-12-5) for the third time in a row.

TITAN 5 SEA DOG 2

BATHURST, N.B. – Anderson MacDonald had a goal and three helpers and Tristan Berube stopped 39 shots when the Titan (6-22-6) defeated Saint John (17-18-1).

SAGUENEENS 6 OCEANIC 3

RIMOUSKI, Que. – Alexis Shank stopped 33 shots and Chicoutimi (25-6-3) scored goals from six different players on their way to beating Oceanic (20-9-6) for the fourth time in a row.

ARMADA 7 REMPARTS 2

QUEBEC CITY, Que. – Jaroslaw Lichachev scored a hat trick and Zachary Roy scored twice when Blainville-Boisbriand (17-14-3) handed the Remparts (13-20-1) their third consecutive loss.

TIGRES 6 VOLTIGEURS 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. – Anthony Poulin scored two goals and Fabio Iacobo took 35 shots when Victoriaville (12/17/07) defeated the Voltigeurs (21-14-0) for the third time in a row.

DRAKKAR 5 CATARACTS 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. – Lucas Fitzpatrick stopped 26 shots and Valentin Demchenko hit twice when Baie-Comeau (14-15-5) hit the cataracts (18-15-0).

OLYMPIQUES 4 PHOENIX 3 (SO)

GATINEAU, Que. – Charles-Antoine Roy and Manix Landry scored on penalties when the Olympiques (8-23-3) slipped past Sherbrooke (27-5-3) and prevented a winning streak of 12 games.

EAGLES 7 MOOSEHEADS 1

HALIFAX – Shawn Element scored two goals and Xavier Bouchard had one goal and three assists when Cape Breton (18-13-3) ended the series with three defeats by beating Mooseheads (15-16-3).

This Canadian Press report was first published on December 28, 2019.

