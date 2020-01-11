QLED versus OLED TV: what is the difference and why does it matter?

If you are looking for a 4K TV in the higher segment of the market, you have probably heard of QLED and OLED.

Although they share the same three letters, make no mistake: QLED and OLED are very different, each with their own strengths and weaknesses, and both control some of the best TVs on the market. There are many factors to take into account before you buy – and your choices grow every year – so we’ll quickly discuss what each term means, and then compare the two to help you figure out which one is best for your specific needs.

What is QLED?

QLED stands for Quantum Light-Emitting Diode. In non-geek-speak, this means that a QLED TV is just like a regular LED TV, except that it uses “quantum dots” embedded in the LCD panel – small nanoparticles that dramatically improve color and brightness compared to are non-quantum LED counterparts. The technology was initially introduced by Samsung into consumer TVs, but thanks to a license partnership, many other manufacturers are now using it.

How do quantum dots work? View our deep dive into technology for all the details.

The most important thing you should know about QLED TVs – despite quantum dots – is how they produce the light that hits your eyes. That light comes from a series of LEDs that are behind an LCD panel – it is these LEDs that give LED (and QLED) TV its name. Some LED TVs have a handful of this LED backlight, while others have thousands. We will understand later why more is better. Before the light emitted by these LEDs reaches your eyes, it passes through an LCD matrix – essentially millions of small shutters that open and close too quickly to see. These shutters – together with quantum dots in a QLED TV – create the image that you see by allowing just the right amount of light through and filtering it to create the colors. It’s a smart system, but it’s based on a combination of dimming the LED backlight and using the shutters to block the remaining light to produce black on the screen, and it doesn’t always work. We will discuss this more below.

You can find QLED TVs made by Samsung, Hisense, Vizio and TCL.

What is OLED?

OLED stands for Organic Light-Emitting Diode. Somewhat surprisingly, the “Light Emitting Diode” part of that name has nothing to do with LED background lighting such as with QLED and LED TVs. Instead, it refers to the fact that every pixel in an OLED TV is also a very small LED light – but one that is incredibly thin and can produce both light and color in one element. In other words, OLED TVs do not need background lighting because each pixel produces its own light. If you want to impress your friends, you can use a business term for these types of displays: “Self-Emitting.”

This design has several advantages, but most agree that when it comes to OLED TVs, the biggest advantage is the excellent black level that can be achieved. Unlike a QLED or LED TV that has to dim the backlight and block what remains for dark scenes, an OLED TV simply turns off the pixel. When the pixel is switched off, it emits no light or color, making it as dark as when the TV itself is switched off. It is also a lot easier to make a flexible OLED screen, which is why OLED pioneer LG has developed different OLED TVs that roll up or down to disappear completely.

Currently only one company makes OLED TV panels: LG Display. LG sells OLED TVs – some of which we still consider to be the very best TVs you can buy – but it also sells OLED panels to companies such as Sony, Philips, and Panasonic, which is why you also see OLED TVs from these companies. Although the panels themselves are essentially identical, the image processing that Sony, LG and others do is patented, so you still see significant differences in image quality from one OLED TV to another, despite the common panels.

What about mini LED?

From the end of 2019, TCL started selling the 8 series – the very first QLED TVs powered by a mini LED background lighting system. Mini LEDs are small compared to regular LEDs – almost as small as individual pixels. This means that a QLED TV that could normally only contain hundreds of LEDs can now contain tens of thousands of mini LEDs. The result? Much more control over background lighting, leading to black levels that are much closer to OLED than a non-OLED screen has ever achieved.

Mini-LED is still in its infancy, but if TCL and other companies continue to improve (which they will no doubt do), the technology has the potential to significantly improve QLED image quality with prices that must be considerably lower than OLED.

QLED versus OLED

Now that you know what all those letters stand for and what they mean in terms of display technology, let’s compare QLED with OLED in the categories that are most important when buying a TV: brightness, contrast, viewing angles and other notable considerations in performance, such as response time and lifespan – all important factors when you save up to $ 6,000 for a top class TV.

Black levels and contrast

Contrast is the difference between the darkest part of an image and the brightest part. If a TV can deliver a really black and dark part, it does not have to make the bright parts that bright to achieve a good contrast level. That is why OLED rules when it comes to black levels like the undisputed champion – because of its ability to become completely black when needed.

Rich Shibley / digital trends

QLED TVs (ahem), on the other hand, are forced to dim their LED backlight and block the remaining light, which is very difficult to do perfectly. It may cause something called “light bleed” while the light falls on a black portion of the screen.

But is it noticeable? Surely. If you watch an intense action movie and two characters run across a parking lot at night, you may notice a slight glow on parts of the scene that are expected to be black, or in the letterbox bars at the top and bottom of the screen while viewing a movie on a DVD.

As we emphasized earlier, mini LED backlighting is a way QLED TV makers are trying to improve this situation, and it has potential, but we are not quite ready to call it an OLED killer.

Samsung is almost ready to sell microLED TVs that use individual LEDs for each pixel, which should theoretically deliver black levels similar to OLED. But microLED is still a very expensive technology, and only useful for those looking for mammoth screen sizes of 150 inches or more.

For the moment, OLED is at the top; if a pixel does not receive electricity, it does not produce any light and therefore remains completely black.

Winner: OLED

Brightness

QLED TVs have a significant advantage when it comes to brightness. Because they use separate background lighting (instead of relying on each pixel to create its own light), these LED background lighting can be made incredibly painfully bright. Add the ability of a quantum dot to maximize that light by producing brighter hues in the color spectrum without losing saturation and you have a display that is more than bright enough to be seen clearly, even in the most brightly lit rooms.

OLED panels cannot compete on the basis of pure brightness. Their luminous individual pixels simply cannot produce the same amount of light. This is not a problem in a dark room. In fact, it might be better – remember that a QLED TV needs to be brighter to offer the same relative contrast between the dark and light areas – but in well-lit environments, or where a lot of daylight enters through windows, QLED TVs are more visible – especially if you play HDR content under these circumstances.

Winner: QLED

Color space

OLED has once blown out all the competition in this section, but the use of quantum dots in QLED TVs has made it possible to move ahead in terms of color accuracy, color brightness and color volume – according to Samsung, which claims that a wider range of better saturated colors at extreme brightness levels are an advantage.

While it is undeniable that QLEDs deliver fantastic colors, we must witness better saturated colors at high brightness levels that deliver a real benefit in normal viewing situations – so we’re going to explain it provisionally because color is subjective. We need tangible evidence to declare QLED the winner.

Winner: Draw

Response time, input lag and refresh rate

Response time refers to the time it takes a pixel to switch from one state to another. The faster the response time, the sharper the image, especially during fast action scenes. Although there is probably a response time that the human eye is unable to tell a difference, we know from standardized measurements that OLED TVs are much faster – orders of magnitude faster than QLED TVs.

Typical QLED response times vary between 2 and 8 milliseconds, which sounds pretty good until you realize that the OLED response time is around 0.1 milliseconds. Yup, it’s not a competition.

Input lag, on the other hand, refers to the delay between performing an action (for example, pressing a button on a game controller) and seeing the result of that action on the screen. As such, input lag is really only a concern for gamers – it has no noticeable effect on passive viewing of content. Moreover, the amount of input delay that you experience has little to do with one display technology over another, but more with how much image processing is done behind the scenes on your TV. Both QLED and OLED TVs can reach a very low input lag if you turn off all additional video processing or just use the TV’s game mode, which actually does the same.

Refresh rate is another category that is inherently more important for gamers than for ordinary viewers. It refers to the number of times per second that the TV updates what is displayed on the screen. Under normal circumstances a TV will use a refresh rate of 60Hz or sometimes double that – 120Hz. Some games that run on some consoles or PCs use VRR or Variable refresh rate. If your TV does not support VRR, it can cause unwanted side effects, such as screen cracks when used with VRR games.

You can find VRR models in both OLED and QLED TVs, and many more will be on the market in 2020. But for now only the OLED TVs from LG offer G-Sync support – a proprietary version of VRR made by Nvidia. If you are a PC gamer who wants a big screen gaming experience, this is a good reason to watch the latest OLED TVs from LG.

Given the unsurpassed superiority of OLED in response time and refresh rate, it has this category.

Winner: OLED

Look angle

With QLED screens, the best viewing angle is the blind spot and the image quality decreases both in color and in contrast as you move further from left to right or from top to bottom. Although the severity varies between models, it is always noticeable – despite the efforts of TV makers to solve the problem.

Rich Shibley

OLED screens can be viewed for comparison without degrading the brightness at drastic viewing angles – up to 84 degrees. Some QLED TVs have an improved viewing angle, with anti-reflective layers that help, but OLED retains a clear advantage. So if you like to arrange family screenings for your favorite movies and want to make sure there isn’t a bad seat in the house, an OLED TV is best for you.

Winner: OLED

Size

OLEDs have come a long way. When the technology was still on the rise, OLED screens reached 55 inches. An 88-inch 8K OLED is available today. That said, there are fewer limitations on QLED screen sizes and Samsung’s largest consumer model currently measures 98 inches.

Winner: QLED

Lifespan

LG says you should watch OLED TVs for five hours a day for 54 years before they dropped to 50% brightness. Whether that is true remains to be seen, since OLED TVs have only appeared in the wild since 2013. QLED is even newer, but the source of background lighting – the LED – has a long and proven track record. For that reason – and only for that reason – we will assign this category to QLED.

Winner (for now): QLED

Burning in the screen

We reluctantly include this section.

Despite continuing concerns, the reality is that the effect will not be a problem for most people – especially for people with a QLED TV because QLED is not sensitive to burn-in. OLED, on the other hand, is that, but you should have a lot of bad luck making it happen on your TV, even if you leave a static image on it all day and night – repeatedly.

But before we continue, let’s add some context to the mix.

The effect that we have learned to ‘burn in’ stems from the days of the boxy CRT TV when the prolonged display of a static image would cause that image to appear to ‘burn’ in the screen. That happened when the phosphors that cover the back of the screen glowed for a long time, causing them to wear out.

QLED TVs are not sensitive to burn-in.

The same problem can occur with OLED TVs because the connections that light up become smaller over time. If you burn a pixel long and hard enough, you will ensure that it dims prematurely and for the rest of the pixels, creating a dark impression – but you should essentially misuse the TV to achieve this result.

Even the “bug” (or logographic) that certain channels use disappears often enough, moves a few pixels every few minutes or is made clear to prevent burn-in. You should view ESPN every day (many days in a row) in the clearest possible setting to cause a problem, and even then it’s still not very likely.

Not long ago, QLED seemed the only screen that was suitable for long-term use as a digital photo frame, with Samsung’s The Frame TV acting as the – ahem – poster child. But at CES 2020, LG announced that an OLED TV could also be used for this purpose, with its GX Gallery series.

So although the potential for burn-in on an OLED TV is there, and because QLED TVs are not susceptible to burn-in at all, they win this fight through technical skill.

Winner: QLED

Energy consumption

OLED panels are extremely thin and do not require background lighting. As such, OLED TVs are lighter in weight than QLED TVs and thinner. They also require less power, making them more efficient.

Winner: OLED

Eye comfort

In today’s viewing time, it is possible to stare for hours at TV screens at a few intervals. Eye fatigue is a real symptom of the action and is usually caused by excessive production of blue light. LCD-based sets tend to show more intense blue light than anything else, and this is even the case in scenes without shadows. Go too far, and your irritable eyes can eventually lead to insomnia, which can itself contribute to a whole range of health problems in the complex functioning of the human body. That is why some OLED makers, especially LG, are now looking for Ocular Guard certification for their panels.

Created by the German safety testing company TÜV Rheinland and previously marketed under the less exciting name “Eye Comfort Display”, Ocular Guard certification tests a series of elements in TV panels to determine if they are too hard on the eyes. “The requirements of a high dynamic range, white balance, color accuracy, wide color gamut, total reflection, indirect reflection, flicker-free, blue light management, useful instructions for correct installation and user suggestion,” access to the certification database, among other things must be met.

In theory, OLED TVs should offer better overall eye comfort than QLED and any other LCD-based screen, because OLED produces considerably less blue light than QLED TVs with LED backlight. It is nothing that a special pair of lenses cannot handle, but if you want to be sure of a viewing experience that is as safe as possible without having to buy new glasses, OLED is your champion.

Winner: OLED

price

Once this category would be conveniently won by QLED TVs, but OLED TVs have become cheaper and because we are all premium here, comparable QLED TVs cost about the same (or more depending on size). 2020 will be an interesting year, especially for the American market. We will see more OLED TVs from companies such as Vizio and Philips, who have to put more pressure on lowering prices, while TCLs mini LED QLED TVs will push in the opposite direction – improve performance you can expect from less – expensive displays.

For the time being, however, QLED TVs enjoy a very small advantage over the price department.

Winner: QLED

The verdict

Both technologies are impressive in their own way, but we are here to choose a winner, and for the moment it is OLED. With better performance in the categories that most people will notice while watching TV shows and movies, this is the best image quality you can buy.

QLED is at the top of paper and delivers higher brightness, longer life, larger screen sizes and lower price tags. OLED, on the other hand, has a better viewing angle, deeper black levels, uses less power and may be better for your health. However, both are fantastic, so choosing between them is subjective – QLED is the better all-rounder, but OLED excels in the dark.

The fact is that you can’t go wrong either. That is of course until the next generation of display technology comes on the market. Samsung has said it is embedding its quantum dot technology in OLED panels to create a new type of TV: QD-OLED, which might be able to make a TV with the best of both worlds. But since that is probably still a few years from now, we have to wait and see. What we do know is that the company is serious because it has doubled its plans with an investment of $ 11 billion. We will follow developments closely to see how this technology develops.

