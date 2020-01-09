Loading...

After nearly 10 years at the helm of Quinte Health Care (QHC) hospitals, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mary Clare Egberts has informed the Board of Directors of Quinte Health Care (QHC) of its intention to come later this year to retire. Mrs. Egberts will remain in position until a successful candidate is selected, with the aim of retiring by the end of August 2020.

“We respect and support Mary Clare in her decision as she looks forward to the opportunity to spend more time with her family,” said Stuart Wright, CEO of QHC. “We are indebted to Mary Clare for the vision, passion and expertise she brings every day for the role of president and CEO.”

In her last eight months at QHC, Ms. Egberts’ focus will be on continued advocacy to obtain the basic funding adjustment needed for QHC hospitals, continue to work with our partners in the development of Ontario Health Teams and continue to look for improvement opportunities that support exceptional patient care.

“The Quinte Health Care Board recognizes that effective and qualified leadership is absolutely essential to ensure that our four hospitals continue to provide the high quality of care that patients deserve,” added Mr. Wright.

The QHC Board will engage an executive recruitment agency to find a new president and CEO. The recruitment process is expected to last six to eight months.

