Qatar, Saudi Arabia, is vying for the 2030s. Asian games

KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait – regional competitors Qatar and Saudi Arabia will compete in the 2030s. Asian Games.

The capitals of Doha and Riyadh are two contestants who will submit a deadline for applications, the Asian Olympic Council said on Thursday.

Sporting competition continues from the political that intensified in 2017, when Saudi Arabia and regional allies to Qatar, football in 2022. For the World Cup, announced a boycott of the economy and transport.

OCA members plan to select an Asian Games host on November 29th. During a meeting in Sanya, China.

The Doha Asian Games were held in 2006, and Saudi Arabia has yet to host a multi-sport event.

“With these two 2030s. With the offers of the Asian Games, we have stability and continuity in our sports movement for the next decade, “said Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah, President of the OCA.

Other releases of the Asian Games are in 2022. Hangzhou (China) and 2026 In Aichi-Nagoya (Japan).

Sheikh Ahmad continues to lead the Asian Olympic Organization and is himself suspended as a member of the International Olympic Committee and head of a global group of national Olympic officials called the ANOC.

The Sheikh of Kuwait has been charged in Geneva and is on trial for counterfeiting.

