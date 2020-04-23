Work on Qatar’s World Cup stadiums and the mega-projects linked to the tournament is fast progressing. Coronavirus is widely prevented by ignoring the rules of social exclusion.

Dozens of workers covered faces and similar blue overlooks through the vast exoskeleton of Lucille Stadium, the arena that hosts the final of the 2022 tournament.

Dozens of vehicles, including buses, diggers and water tankers, have crossed the complex of new parks, apartment blocks and tram stops around the stadium, making it the largest site in Qatar with an 80,000 capacity.

The number of confirmed infections among those involved in construction for the 2022 SA is eight in three stadium projects, but organizers have not issued an update toll since Friday.

Qatari authorities announced 7,764 infections, 10 deaths and 750 recoveries nationwide.

The top committee responsible for delivering the tournament said it was “constantly reviewing the situation and would take necessary steps to ensure the safety and health of all construction workers and direct employees.”

Those measures “may temporarily suspend work when necessary,” it added in a statement.

Construction of the stadium and the infrastructure facilities for the tournament, despite the inevitable retailers’ closure of mosques, parks and restaurants, is continuing through the crisis.

Roads, airports, and other infrastructure facilities continue to operate during a health emergency.

From Sunday, all construction workers in Qatar will be required to wear a mask.

Previously busy buses transport workers to and from their accommodation and workplaces, allowing only one passenger for every two seats to limit transmission risk.

The contractor has been fined for failing to operate worker transport buses at 50 per cent capacity, the Ministry of Labor said.

Rights groups have expressed concern that narrow living conditions, communal food preparation and sanitary facilities commonly found in workers’ homes may increase the spread of the virus and compromise social outreach.