Despite strict rules of social isolation, work with Qatar’s World Cup stadiums and major tournament-related projects continues at a rapid pace to stop the spread of coronavirus among the most migrant jobs.

Dozens of workers with covered faces and a sporty almost identical blue overall were crammed through the vast exoskeleton of Lusail Stadium, the arena where the 2022 tournament finals will take place, AFP correspondents saw on Thursday.

Dozens of vehicles, including buses, diggers and water tankers, bypassed the complex of new parks, apartment buildings and tram stops around the stadium, which will become Qatar’s largest city with a capacity of 80,000.

Number of confirmed infections between 2022 Construction of the buildings amounts to eight of the three stadium projects, but organizers have not submitted an updated toll since Friday.

The Qatari authorities have announced 7,764 confirmed infections nationwide, with 10 deaths and 750 recoveries.

The high committee responsible for running the tournament said it would “constantly monitor the situation and take the necessary measures to protect the health and safety of all builders and direct workers.”

These measures “may include temporary suspension when necessary”, the statement added.

During the crisis, the construction of stadiums and infrastructure to prepare the stadium continued, without even stopping a non-essential trading venue, and mosques, parks and restaurants were closed.

During the emergency, work on roads, the airport and other infrastructure continued.

From Sunday, all Qatari builders will be required to wear masks.

Previously, overcrowded buses traveling with workers from their residences and workplaces were ordered to allow only one passenger to two seats to reduce the risk of transfer.

The labor ministry said last week it sentenced a contractor for failing to operate 50 percent of workers ’buses.

Rights groups have raised concerns that cramped living conditions, shared cooking areas and shared sanitary facilities, most commonly found in workers’ accommodation, could make it more difficult for the virus to spread and undermine social isolation measures.

