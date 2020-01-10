Qassem Soleimani was great and Donald Trump is a big loser, according to Russian media

Loading...

Russian government figures, lawmakers and analysts sometimes make fun of US President Donald J. Trump, and sometimes they praise him like, you know, their guy. But it appears that one man they truly admired was Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, elite force leader Quds, who was blown away last week on Trump’s orders, which precipitated a serious crisis international.

Among other things, the Russian state media portray Soleimani as the architect of Russia’s involvement in Syria, an operation of which Moscow is proud despite a long and continuous history of atrocities. Moscow broadcast live the six-hour funeral of Soleimani and presented the procession of the mourners who brought flowers to the Iranian embassy in Moscow.

Discussing the liquidation of Soleimani in the 60-minute state-run television news program on Rossiya-24, Russian State Duma lawmaker Vladimir Zhirinovsky – a controversial nationalist politician known as a Russian political showman – exclaimed: “Many do not understand it yet, but World The third war is already underway. It is carried out using different methods and technologies. ”

Zhirinovsky praised General Soleimani’s popularity with the Iranian people by comparing his importance to Felix Dzerzhinsky, the founder of Cheka – the predecessor of the secret police of the KGB and, now, of the FSB] and of Soviet marshal Georgy Zhukov, hero of the fight against the Nazis, reunited.

The Russian Defense Ministry hailed Soleimani as “a competent military leader,” who “commanded well-deserved authority and significant influence throughout the Middle East region.” The Russian Foreign Ministry warned that the murder of Soleimani would be “fraught with serious consequences for regional peace and stability,” leading “to a new cycle of escalating tensions in the region”.

The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian State Duma, Leonid Slutsky, described the action as “a barbaric provocation by the United States”. He said that “the Americans have crossed the” red line “, and this time the consequences can be very serious. serious.”

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that when Russia calls for restraint in the Iran-United States conflict, it means America “first and foremost.” Ryabkov said Russia finds America’s policy of “controlled chaos and destabilization” unacceptable.

Likewise, the Kremlin sided with Iran to discuss the Ukrainian airliner, which was allegedly shot down by Russian-made missiles. Ryabkov called on world leaders to refrain from public statements accusing the Iranians until an investigation is completed.

“Military analysts and state media experts have welcomed the perceived humiliation and weakening of the United States on the world stage.”

Senator Konstantin Kosachev, Chairman of the Federation Council’s International Affairs Committee, predicted that the murder of the general would lead to an increase in violence: “You will not have to wait for an answer … wars are easy to start , but very difficult to complete. Kosachev accused Trump of organizing the murder “to start his election campaign spectacularly. “

Russian state media have concluded that Trump’s actions against Iran, including the liquidation of Soleimani, were mainly motivated by his ambitions for re-election, as well as his desire to divert attention from the dismissal process by Classes. During the 60-minute program, the hosts broadcast a video clip of President Trump in 2011, guessing that President Barack Obama would start a war with Iran in order to be re-elected. “Does that remind you of anything?” Asked host Olga Skabeeva sarcastically. Trump’s ridiculous prediction has revealed his own way of thinking. “Wag, wag, wag”, like in Wag the Dog, read the cartoon presented in 60 Minutes.

Even though a myriad of pro-Kremlin voices condemned the murder of Soleimani, many could hardly hide their joy at the side effects of the escalation. Military analysts and state media experts have welcomed the perceived humiliation and weakening of the United States on the world stage. Russian state television programs have repeatedly aired the photo of US President Donald Trump with missile-like slap marks on his face, originally posted on a Twitter page linked to Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Russian public television broadcast clips from Iranian public television referring to the President as “a yellow-haired psychopath” and offering a bonus for his head.

Russian war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny said that for the first time since the Vietnam War, someone had dared to hit an American base. He pontificated that Iran raised the red flag of revenge for good reason and managed to save face. The audience cheered enthusiastically for Poddubny’s statements.

The state media of Russia and Iran have jointly stressed that Iran’s retaliatory campaign against the United States is far from over. An anonymous US government official told Ken Dilanian of NBC News that US intelligence agencies expect Iran to continue to take revenge on the murder of Soleimani, using covert measures.

The source said, “If I were the US ambassador, I would not be starting my own car for the foreseeable future.” Likewise, the Russians predict that Iranian revenge for the murder of Soleimani will not end with the American strikes. bases in Iraq. As this tweet from Trump’s slapped face says, the missile strike was, “Just a slap; revenge is another argument … “

Russian state television journalist Valentin Bogdanov described the murder of Soleimani as “lawless” and said: “The Iranians know how to use their revenge. They could choose to exercise it – for example – in the run-up to the November elections, without giving Trump much time to respond. “

Yevgeny Primakov, member of the Russian State Duma, grandson of a former Russian foreign minister and Prime Minister Yevgeny Primakov, and host of the state television program International Review, said that “Iran has shown the world that hegemony can be expelled. ”

“Iran has shown its strength and America has revealed its weakness,” said military expert Vladimir Evseev, adding, “Nothing like this has ever happened before.”

“You can only deal with the Americans from a position of strength. Notice how they were hit in the nose and that was the end, “said Nikolay Platoshkin, a former Russian diplomat and professor at the Moscow University of Human Sciences.

“You shit everywhere, that’s why the United States must be silent!” Your time is over! “

– Russian military expert Igor Korotchenko

Russian state TV host Olga Skabeeva scoffed at President Trump’s assessment that Iran decided to back off. In reality, Skabeeva argued: “Trump was afraid of Iran.” She marveled at the unprecedented nature of the events going on: “What other examples could you give when a country, a regional power that does not have no nuclear weapons – as far as we know – went on strike in the United States of America? Wow! How is it possible? Can we really do it? “

Skabeeva added: “Trump has shown that he cannot fight back … Your hegemony no longer works. What are your allies doing? Who supported you, Americans, in this action? Skabeeva smugly assumed, “You are alone. ”

America’s deteriorating relations with its allies delighted not only the state media, but also Russian lawmakers. On his Twitter page, Senator Alexey Pushkov pointed out that the vast majority of traditional American allies were not in favor of President Trump’s decision to kill General Soleimani.

During the state television program 60 Minutes, the Russian military expert Igor Korotchenko shouted after the American panelist, and in the process outlined Moscow’s strategic calculations:

“You shit everywhere, that’s why the United States must be silent!” Your time is over! “Said Korochenko. “America is no longer the same. It came to nothing. America has admitted its own defeat, politically and militarily. Iran – a highly independent country, which is significantly weaker militarily – whipped and slapped you all over the face. Two waves of missile strikes – where are your Patriot [anti-missile] systems? They detected nothing and were unable to ward off the attacks. You completely screwed up. America is not the same and the world is different. The year 2020 breaks all established standards. None of your allies are counting on you, neither in Europe nor in the Middle East. You are weak and helpless … You lose the status of superpower. Your weapons are bad. Your allies have discovered that it is foolish to rely on the United States or its weapon systems. Your Patriot systems are ineffective, nothing more than a bluff. ”

“Trump has made his way into a trap.”

– Nikita Daniuk, Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasting

It should be noted that Patriot systems are said to be absent from targeted military installations in Iraq.

Korochenko predicted: “The year 2020 opens new opportunities, it will be time for new alliances – and the place of the United States will not be in the lead, but somewhere on the side … The Iranian missile strikes do not are not the final step of retaliation. You will no longer be able to decide the fate of the world. It is the collapse of world domination of the United States. The multipolar world will come to power in 2020. This represents new opportunities for our country. “

Korotchenko is a member of the public council of the Russian Ministry of Defense, with high-level political and military relations, notably the Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu and the First Deputy Minister of Defense Valery Gerasimov. Lest someone mistake him for a random spectator, Korotchenko said: “As a participant in the meeting of the Defense Ministry Council [in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin] in 2019, I can say that our generals are at ease, because our army and our navy work like a clock. We are controlling the situation … The world is changing and it will not be the American world. It will be a multi-polar world in which you will be asked to stand aside when the most important issues of the world order are decided. “

Korochenko concluded his tirade against the United States by proclaiming: “Today, Turkey, Russia and Iran are working jointly in Syria … where you were asked to leave. Tomorrow you will go out of Iraq and then you will go out from everywhere else, because no one places their hopes in you anymore. Other countries will seek support and an alliance with Russia and buy Russian weapons … Russian political and military leadership is smarter and more effective than the Americans. This is the problem of the United States – the incompetence of its leaders. We are competent and that is why we win … We are back in the Middle East, we are again in the league of great nations. If the United States has a problem with this, criticize your own leadership which continues to lose against us. ”

Expert Nikita Daniuk, deputy director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasting, said that “America can no longer dictate its terms to its direct enemies … Again, we note the weakness of the United States facing an undecided president who can only raise the stakes … Trump has sunk into a trap. ”

There is a broad consensus on the diminishing influence of the United States and the growing role of Russia among Russian lawmakers and experts. “The geopolitical role of Russia and Putin continues to grow,” boasted Igor Morozov, a member of the Council of the Russian Federation.

Elena Suponina, counselor at the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, assumed that in light of Trump’s actions in the Middle East, Russia is now seen as a more reliable and predictable partner. Political commentator Sergey Strokan wrote for the Russian newspaper Kommersant that the new regional crisis will further weaken Washington and increase Moscow’s geopolitical influence, widening the window of Russia’s opportunities in the Middle East.

Russian experts see the Kremlin as the primary beneficiary of rising tensions between the United States and Iran – both geopolitically and financially. Oil and gold prices soared after the assassination of Soleimani, and the Moscow Stock Exchange reached record levels. Financial analyst Andrey Kochetkov told the Russian newspaper Vedomosti that the geopolitical crisis in the Middle East directly benefits Russia: “While others are fighting, we are out of reach and have the opportunity to take advantage of this situation by arms sales; and rising oil and gold prices. The Kremlin continues to reap the dividends from President Trump’s foreign policy blunders and is certainly not “sick of winning.”

