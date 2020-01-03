Qassem Soleimani, Iran's most important military commander, killed in an American strike

Loading...

In a drastic escalation of a generation's American wars in the Middle East, an American strike on Thursday in Baghdad killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of the mighty Iranian Quds force and architect of American agony in Iraq.

The Pentagon confirmed Thursday night that it had killed Soleimani "at the behest of the president" and said in a statement that "General Soleimani is actively developing plans to attack US diplomats and the military in Iraq and across the country." region".

She continued: "This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary measures to protect our people and our interests wherever they are in the world. "

According to Iraqi reports, Soleimani was killed in a strike that occurred near Baghdad International Airport. The airport, which houses US and Iraqi allied forces, was also hit by rockets by unknown militants on Thursday.

Killing Soleimani, a senior official in a nation with which the United States is not officially at war, is very likely to unleash retaliatory attacks on the Americans in Iraq and possibly elsewhere. In addition to the 5,000 troops in Iraq, nearly 10,000 more are deployed to the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, which is waging a U.S.-backed proxy war with Iran in Yemen.

The strike against Soleimani came days after supporters of an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia, Kataib Hezbollah, besieged the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, itself in retaliation for American strikes against militias in Iraq and Syria.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said before Thursday's strike that he planned further attacks by Iranian-backed militias. "And they will probably regret it," he told reporters. "And we are ready to exercise self defense, and we are ready to deter other bad behavior from these groups, all of which are sponsored, led and funded by Iran."

Soleimani has been one of the main adversaries of the United States for 15 years, when the American invasion and occupation of Iraq became a battleground for the Iranian proxy conflict against an Iran that has been surrounded by the United States at both its western and eastern borders. The U.S. blamed Iran for both a wave of powerful bombs that killed and maimed U.S. military personnel, and for frustrating U.S. plans to turn Iraq into a Middle Eastern outpost Orient aligned with the United States.

Famous, Soleimani in 2008 texted David Petraeus, then US military commander in Iraq, claiming that he controlled Iranian policy in Iraq and ignored the Americans.

But the United States has long feared that direct military action against Iran would lead to an entirely new and devastating war. The Obama administration, seeking to avoid escalation, has signed an agreement with Iran to prevent its development of a nuclear weapon. In Iraq, American and Iranian forces reached a difficult and unrecognized alignment of interests when the two fought against the so-called Islamic State.

The Trump administration, however, has adopted a belligerent attitude toward Iran despite its promise to end the tangles between the United States and the Middle East. He canceled the nuclear deal with Iran and, in April, designated the Quds Force as a terrorist group.

"I am more convinced than ever that we have essentially lost Iraq," said a former senior Obama administration official. "I can't think of any faction that could declare their support for us. This is new and a bad trend."

The strike in Iraq on Thursday comes after the Trump administration's "maximum pressure" campaign that has lasted for years – a policy aimed at decimating the Iranian economy with sanctions to the point that it has forced the country to comply with the nuclear deal. While these sanctions hit the most important financial sectors in Tehran with force, Iranian leaders resisted compliance with American requirements.

The Iranian presence in Iraq had become the center of major protests in recent months, which may have emboldened the Trump administration. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has made this point on several occasions. But the escalation of the American and Israeli confrontation with Iranian-backed militias can serve to focus Iraqi public outrage on the United States. The US actions are gross violations of Iraqi sovereignty and endanger the lives of American troops in Iraq who have been present at the invitation of the Iraqi government since 2014 to assist in the war against Islamic State.

Tensions between the United States and Iranian proxies operating in Iraq were bubbling even before Soleimani was killed on Thursday. Following protests at the U.S. Embassy last week, Kataib Hezbollah fighters and other Iranian-backed groups have pledged to continue encircling U.S. outposts in the country .

"The main problem is that we are fed up with America. We don't want them to be here. They are the source of all problems – terrorists, internal fighting. We don't want to discuss anything with anyone. The only solution is that the Americans should leave Iraq, "said 27-year-old Kataib Hezbollah fighter Saad Ali on Wednesday. "They killed our brothers who fought ISIS, we will not let the blood of our brothers be wasted so easily. We will not leave until the Americans leave our country. We will expel them from our country. "

Hassam Abbas, a 31-year-old member of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, a Shia militia in Iraq, said that US troops in Iraq are "making a disaster" wherever they go.

"We don't want them here. They should leave Iraq as soon as possible, otherwise we have forces and we will fight them all over Iraq," he said on Wednesday. "We will surround all their bases of events in the coming days. "

Iranian-American author and commentator Hooman Majd expected violent retaliation because he said that Soleimani was seen in Iran as a nationalist figure who has fought in Iranian wars since the 1980s.

"This is an incredibly dangerous, unreflected escalation, and certainly the chances of retaliation in places where Iran has the capacity to fight back, such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Lebanon , the Persian Gulf states, would suggest to US government officials or soldiers are potentially at risk, "said Majd.

Before President Trump or his administration officially confirmed the death of Soleimani and others or the responsibility of the United States in such an action, various officials in the President's re-election campaign were already taking victory rounds over them. social networks on the murders reported Thursday evening.

"Alexa, play" Another One Bites the Dust, "tweeted Abigail Marone, a Trump 2020 staff member. The post was retweeted by Trump's assistant director of communications, Erin Perrine, for example. "HERE is what a strong foreign policy looks like … Thanks @realDonaldTrump for showing what leadership looks like!"

—With additional reporting by Christopher Dickey and Asawin Suebsaeng

