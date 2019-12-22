Qantas Pilot Agreement Smooths Track for Sunrise Project

Loading...

A spokesman for Qantas said that a tentative agreement with the Australian and International Pilots Association for a new corporate bargaining agreement provided for annual wage increases of 3% and would be subject to pilot vote in January.

"This shows that we are ready to conclude new agreements that reward our employees and guarantee the continued competitiveness of our business," he said.

"It also shows how unreasonable are the demands of the unions representing Jetstar pilots and baggage handlers."

Negotiations with Qantas home network pilots – the group's largest and most profitable segment – have been dragging on since March 2018. Short-haul pilots voted against an earlier draft in September.

The influential AIPA steering committee did not approve this earlier proposal but supported the revised agreement, which means that its members are much more likely to vote in favor of it.

"The majority of the short-haul committee members said the pilots should seriously consider accepting the proposal in a vote," said AIPA President Mark Sedgwick on Sunday.

The short-haul ABE regulations mean that corporate and union negotiators can turn their attention to the long-haul ABE pilot. Qantas says it must finalize this agreement early next year if it is to place an order for up to 12 new Airbus 350-100s to operate nonstop flights the cost is Australia to London and New York.

Qantas intended to make a decision as to whether or not to launch these "Project Sunrise" flights by the end of 2019, but has postponed this deadline by three months because it has not ; has not entered into a pilot payment agreement.

Airbus holds delivery slots for Qantas until March for its potential order of approximately $ 3 billion in new aircraft. Qantas wants to launch what will be the longest commercial flights in the world in the first half of 2023.

The airline is pushing for pilot "productivity improvements" which it believes are necessary for Sunrise's business case to add up. However, AIPA said Qantas productivity targets are difficult to achieve so soon after the pilots made significant concessions in a 2015 agreement related to the introduction of Boeing 787 in the fleet.

Jetstar pilots and ground crews launched four-hour strikes earlier this month – the Qantas group's first industrial action since the historic grounding in 2011.

The airline claims that the demands of these workers amount to a wage increase of up to 15 percent. However, their unions say that they only want wage increases of 3 and 4 percent and that Jetstar has exaggerated the cost of the conditions and benefits demanded.

