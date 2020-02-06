Qantas acquisition target alliance disappointed by ACCC limbo

Allianz CEO, Lee Schofield, said the company and shareholders had lost patience with the ACCC and would shortly be writing to it to ask for a decision in one way or another.

“We think a year is more than enough time and we think it is time for the ACCC to make a decision,” said Schofield.

“It’s more of a source of frustration because it lasts so long.”

An ACCC spokeswoman said the investigation is ongoing and there is no provisional closing date, as is generally the case with such acquisitions.

The alliance described Qantas ‘move as “undesirable,” and Mr. Schofield said shareholders’ interests would be the company’s priority.

Alliance’s half-year results, which were released after the market closed on Wednesday, showed net income after taxes of $ 10.7 million in the first half of the year, up 8.7 percent year-over-year.

The result resulted from a 17 percent jump in sales in long-term business with contract airlines, which also includes work in the resource sector. Mr. Schofield said the prospects for his mining customers remained positive and Alliance expected demand for flights to increase in the second half of the year.

Tourism and recreational charter flights, which account for around 3 percent of the business, have not deteriorated after the devastating bushfire season and the outbreak of the corona virus, but growth could be affected in the future.

However, this is “not important for our business,” said Schofield.

Alliance operates a fleet of 40 aircraft, consisting of Fokker 100 and Fokker 70 jets, as well as Fokker 50 turboprop aircraft.

The company’s stock closed 2.8 percent higher at $ 2.59 on Thursday.

