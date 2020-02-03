Pysyk scores hat trick, Panthers leads Leafs; Toronto loses Andersen due to injury | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

He was replaced by backup Michael Hutchinson, who allowed three goals on 13 shots, to start the second with Florida 1-0.

After Matthews gave Toronto a 3-1 lead in 38 seconds in the third, Florida reacted with two goals in 58 seconds before Hoffman banned his 19th from Leafs defender Cody Ceci and by Hutchinson ‘pads at 10.30 am to tie the score at 4-3 to bring.

Florida, which embarrassed Toronto 8-8 in Sunrise on January 12, survived a peak in Toronto late before Pysyk completed his hat trick in an empty net to help his team return to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Panthers had no star center Aleksander Barkov (lower body injury) after being injured in Saturday’s 4-0 loss in Montreal in their first game back after the all-star break and goodbye week.

Leaf’s defender Travis Dermott (illness) returned to the line-up after missing Saturday’s 2-1 extension against Ottawa, while winger Kasperi Kapanen was also back after a ban in one go to the press box because he was late for Friday’s training.

Toronto led 2-1 through two periods and went up two in the third quarter when Matthews contacted after Zach Hyman pushed a pass to the Florida net from the rush.

Matthews is now tied with Washington’s Alex Ovechkin for second place in the overall goal race, and is a back of David Pastrnak of Boston.

But Pysyk got the visitors back within one at 2:20, burying his sixth on a rebound after Hutchinson sniffed at an attempted clearance.

Marner then went to the box and Florida tied it only seven seconds later at 3:18 AM when Huberdeau diverted a Hoffman pass from the fold of the Toronto fold.

Matthews hit the post on another Leafs power-play with Bobrovsky at the mercy of the Florida goalkeeper to block a star center successor to set the table for Hoffman’s winner.

Down with 1-0 and minus their starting netmeter after 20 minutes, the Leafs tied things up at the power play at 3:21 of the second when Tavares took a shot from the gamble from a Marner pass fluttering past Bobrovsky for his 19th and first in five games.

Nylander gave his team the first lead with 54.8 seconds remaining in the period just when a new penalty expired in Florida, and sent a smooth feed from Kapanen for his 25th past Bobrovsky, who stopped 25 or 27 shots for two periods.

Toronto had a number of chances to jump ahead early – the Leafs were 11-0 on the shot clock 11 minutes and 30 seconds in the first period before the Panthers aimed their first attempt at Andersen, but Bobrovsky was there every time before Pysyk placed Florida in front .

Matheson dropped from his point position below the goal line and fed Pysyk, who found a weakness between two defenders, to shoot his fifth on top of Andersen.

Huberdeau then hit the post on a benefit from the Florida man, and moments later was robbed by Andersen on the side of the net.

Andersen, who saw Hutchinson retrieve the victory on Saturday, was wounded later in the period when Vatrano slipped into the goalkeeper. He seemed to prefer nothing when he got up, but Hutchinson took over to start the second.

Comments: Florida defender Anton Stralman, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2005 NHL draw by Toronto and was part of two campaigns with the Leafs, suitable for the 800th game in the regular season of his career. … Toronto visits the New York Rangers on Wednesday before organizing Anaheim on Friday and traveling to Montreal on Saturday. … The Panthers are in Columbus on Tuesday.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 3, 2020.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press