Pysonix will end support for Rocket League on MacOS and Linux platforms in March

Pysonix went to Steam today to let fans know about a new change they made to their critically acclaimed Rocket League title.

Rocket League will receive its last patch for MacOS and Linux platforms in March. Yes, the new update disables online functionality (e.g., in-game purchases) for players on macOS and Linux, but offline features, including local matches and split-screen games, can still be accessed. If you played on a macOS or Linux platform The Rocket League is coming to an end.

We are continuing to upgrade rocket League With new technologies, it is no longer possible for us to maintain support for the macOS and Linux (SteamOS) platforms. Therefore, the final patch for the MacOS and Linux versions of the game will be released in March. This update disables online features (e.g., in-game purchases) for MacOS and Linux players, but offline features, including local matches, and split-screen playback can still be accessed.

If you bought Rocket League for Mac or Linux on Steam, the game will continue to function fully when installed and played on a computer running Windows 7 or later.

In similar news, developer Pysonix announced on his blog the latest time-limited event for his car soccer game Rocket League.

With the title Lucky Lanterns, players are introduced to a new Chinese New Year event with new skins, flags and playable cards. The newly released trailer manages to present a little bit of everything when it comes to the new Lucky Lanterns event. Read the full article details for Lucky Lanterns here!

