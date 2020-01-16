Pysonix Details Time-limited Lucky Laterns event for the Rocket League, new trailer released

The Pysonix developers have announced in their blog the latest time-limited event for their car football game Rocket League and described it in detail!

With the title Lucky Laterns, players are introduced to a new Chinese New Year event with new skins, flags and playable cards. The newly released trailer manages to show a little bit of everything when it comes to the new Lucky Laterns event, but keep in mind that this will only be for a limited time.

Check out the new Lucky Laterns trailer below:

Official description for Lucky Laterns from Pysonix:

Start 2020 in style with in-game items inspired by the Lantern Festival. Play online matches to receive red envelopes that can then be redeemed for items like the Paper Dragon Topper and Fortune Wheels.

You can also use red envelopes to unlock gold lanterns that contain items from Champions Series 1, 2, and 3! Also visit the Item Shop in Lucky Lanterns to discover some new themed items and prepare for the festival.

The event lasts approximately one month and starts on January 20 and ends on February 10. Make sure the official time starts and ends below:

Here are the key dates and times for Lucky Lanterns:

Lucky Lanterns begins: January 20, 2020, 10:00 AM PST (6:00 PM UTC)

Lucky Lanterns ends on February 10, 2020 at 10 p.m. PST (6 p.m. UTC).

Redeem red envelopes by: February 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (6:00 p.m. UTC)

