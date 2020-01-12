PWHPA Dream Gap Tour driving awareness with a lot to do

TORONTO – Jayna Hefford saw the protest on Boxing Day.

While the best men under 20 in the world were to open the Junior Hockey World Championship in the Czech Republic, a tweet showing the cam-like broadcast quality of the 2020 IIHF U18 women’s worlds in Slovakia went viral.

“It was a lack of investment in the ladies game,” said Hefford. “These girls who compete for our country deserve to have a screen that their friends and family in Canada can watch.”

The response was quick when the IIHF finally intervened to offer a better quality broadcast for the last two days of the tournament. But the incident was a reminder of why the Professional Women’s ‘Hockey Players’ Association continues to tour while returning to Toronto, where the initiative began last September.

“I hope that online people finally give their opinion. I hope that our business has the courage and the voice to say that this is what we are talking about,” said Hefford, who has a point of leadership at PHWPA. “They would have got away with something like that five years ago. But we are in a new time. “

The Dream Gap Tour of the PHWPA organized this weekend its biggest event to date with more than 100 players participating in six games spread over three different locations. The first event on the tour consisted of four games at the Westwood Arena in the western part of Toronto, with all games selling the estimated 700-seat location.

Before returning to Toronto, the tour extended the weekend festivities to three days, increasing the number of games from four to six across three different locations. A talking event with market leaders took place on Friday, while a skills competence is organized on Nathan Phillips Square (weather permitting).

“From our perspective, we feel we are moving forward and making us aware of the cause,” said Hefford in the Herb Carnegie Arena, the main venue for the weekend’s events. “We still know that we have a lot of work to do and there are many more people we want to reach with this. I think we are still focusing on our final goal and how we can get there. “

The Dream Gap Tour has been named to illustrate the gap that exists between what young boys and girls can dream of becoming professional hockey athletes. Formed shortly after the Canadian Women’s Hockey League stopped its activities last April, the goal is to have a single women’s hockey competition with fair wages.

“It will take time to educate people and remove the confusion about the current state of women’s hockey,” said Sarah Nurse, a member of PWHPA. “Ultimately, our main goal is to keep the competition one day, but we have goals and there are stepping stones that we must cross before we get there.”

The National Women’s Hockey League remains active in the United States, but more than 200 players chose not to participate in that competition and joined PHWPA last May in the hope of creating a more sustainable single-league solution.

Earlier this month, the PHWPA saw its first offense when Jordan Juron joined the Boston Pride of the NWHL.

“Apart from all the politics, with everything going on, I just wanted to get back on the ice and have some fun,” Juron told reporters in Buffalo after her first game on January 5.

Other challenges for some players are the lack of a trophy to play, which is traditionally accompanied by playing in a traditional competition.

“There is no doubt that this is a difficult part of this,” Hefford said. “But I think the good thing is that we’re ready to settle for a trophy. It’s about more than that.”

The National Hockey League has long been seen as an important partner if a single women’s competition really wants to stand a chance of long-term success, similar to how the NBA supports the WNBA.

Although the competition has remained out of the conversation until there is one entity in women’s hockey, the PHWPA has reached a number of passes south of the border. The Chicago Blackhawks worked with PHWPA for the Chicago stop and the Philadelphia Flyers joined the Association for their Philly stop in February.

The PHWPA hopes to announce a different date for the tour in February soon.

“The man’s side recognizes that all hockey girls are sports girls, more women are involved,” said PHWA member Brianne Jenner. “We are an important part of the growth of this game and there are many female fans of the NHL. If we can grow, it is also good for that competition.”

The NHL All-Star Game has a women’s hockey component again this year with members of the PHWPA. The partnerships with NHL teams and involvement in the All-Star Game give the Association the feeling that they have the momentum to eventually come to a place where women’s hockey will have a sustainable competition.

But there is no timetable when that will happen.

“We acknowledge that we are in it for the long term, whatever that may be,” Jenner said. “As hockey players we want to see it as soon as possible, but we want it to happen no matter what happens. We are in it for the long term.”