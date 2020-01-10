PWHPA Dream Gap Tour continues with the Toronto showcase

Loading...

This weekend, more than 100 of the world’s best hockey players hit the ice in Toronto as part of the largest showcase of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association to date.

Two days, six teams, six games, 120 players and one big goal in mind: creating a strong, sustainable future for women’s hockey.

“I think that if you look at our goals for the year, our big goal is of course to create a competition, but we have small goals that we want to tick and I think one of them brought real awareness to the cause where we now go for the current state of women’s hockey, because there is a lack of knowledge and a lack of understanding, “said Team Canada ahead and PWHPA member Sarah Nurse.

Toronto is a natural landing site for the final stop of the PWHPA Dream Gap Tour, which takes place from January 11-12, as it was also the host city of the very first showcase event of the tour in September when it started – a four- game exhibition aimed at giving women hockey a bigger stage as they stand up for a better future for the game. Since then, the organization has organized several stops in Canada and the United States, including smaller regional events with games between members within different PWHPA chapters to bring out local hockey fans in different hockey communities.

“You look back at that first showcase in Toronto, no chair was left open. That’s the kind of event we want to keep building and show that if you build it, they will come,” said Team USA star Kendall Coyne Schofield, who will act as one of the six team captains playing the lead role in this weekend’s six-game showcase.

Jocelyne Larocque, Amanda Kessel, Kacey Bellamy, Melodie Daoust and Natalie Spooner will lead the other five teams during this weekend’s event. Present players are Brianne Jenner, Hilary Knight, Marie-Philip Poulin and Brianna Decker. A skill competition will also be held on Nathan Phillips Square on Sunday morning.

ATTENTION

Due to bad weather conditions, and with the safety of players and fans in mind, the @PWHPA Skills Competition of tomorrow is being held tomorrow at 9:00 AM. pic.twitter.com/9tKsjkawyL

– PWHPA (@PWHPA) January 10, 2020

“I think what really strikes us is when we see all these young girls in the stands, see the product that is in place and see that they can dream of being on our skates someday – and that doesn’t mean your career ends abruptly after college, “said Coyne Schofield.

That dream is what inspired the name of the Dream Gap Tour of the PWHPA, and emphasized the gap between what young boys and young girls could have dreamed about their ambitions as hockey players.

“I think it’s so incredibly important to make people aware of where we are in women’s hockey,” Nurse said.

The PWHPA was formed in May of last year after the closure of the CWHL, making the US-based NWHL the professional competition of the only working woman. Shortly thereafter, more than 200 players announced their intentions not to play in a professional league in North America this season as part of the # ForTheGame movement that works to create one sustainable league – and a better future for girls in the game.

“I think the conversations have progressed considerably since last summer when the players’ association was founded and I think many eyes have been opened and heads turned for those interested in supporting women’s hockey. We have seen so many NHL organizations support our and continue to support our group and open their doors and want to help build a more sustainable future, “said Coyne Schofield.

“So the conversation has certainly progressed,” she went on, “and I think that in the coming months it will only continue with the event we have in store, starting in Toronto.”