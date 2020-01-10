Loading...

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia – Video from US President Donald Trump who said he had the last Nobel Peace Prize in place, became viral in Ethiopia after Trump claimed he had “made a deal” to save the country.

In the comments made at a meeting in the US on Thursday, the East African country is not mentioned by name, but Trump says: “I have just heard that the head of that country is now receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for saving the country … Did I have anything to do with it? Yes. But that’s just the way it is. “

The prime minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, accepted the prize in December for making peace with old rival Eritrea and other reforms. Abiy’s office did not comment on Friday.

Trump almost never comments on Africa, and some critics have said that his government has neglected African issues.

Many Ethiopians were surprised at Trump’s comments. Some said his talk about a deal must have referred to the new peace with Eritrea.

But a senior Ethiopian official told The Associated Press comments about preventing further tensions between Ethiopia and Egypt about a huge dam that Ethiopia is completing on the Nile. Egypt says the dam threatens its water supply. Ethiopia says it is necessary for development.

Ministers from the countries and Sudan are expected to meet in Washington on Monday to report on the failure of their last round of talks.

“He was talking about Egypt and Ethiopia,” said the Foreign Ministry official of Ethiopia. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media about this.

The official claimed that the president of Egypt had lobbied Trump about the disputed dam project, which would have the US play a role in the discussions.

“President Trump truly believes he avoided a war as such … but that wasn’t the case,” the official said.

Elias Meseret, The Associated Press