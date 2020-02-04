Puzzle Details Assembler for the detection of manipulated images

Alphabet is responsible for deploying technology to address global security challenges. The most recent project focuses on combating disinformation by detecting manipulated images with a new assembler tool.

Assembler has been an experimental platform at Jigsaw since 2016 to identify manipulated images. She hopes to reduce the various tools that journalists and fact-checkers use today by “bringing together multiple image manipulation detectors from different scientists”.

These detectors can individually identify very specific types of manipulation – such as B. Copy and paste or manipulate the image brightness. Put together, they create a comprehensive assessment of whether an image has been tampered with in any way.

Together, these models determine the likelihood of manipulation in an image. Together with Google Research, Jigsaw has developed two new detectors for assemblers that focus on deepfakes and compile all manipulated image results:

The first is the StyleGAN detector, which deals specifically with deepfakes. This detector uses machine learning to distinguish between real person images and deepfake images created by StyleGAN’s deepfake architecture.

Our second model, the ensemble model, is trained with combined signals from each of the individual detectors so that an image can be analyzed for multiple types of simultaneous manipulation. Because the ensemble model can identify multiple types of image manipulation, the results are, on average, more accurate than for each individual detector.

In the meantime, Jigsaw also announced The Current – a research publication that “illuminates complex problems through an interdisciplinary approach”. The first edition deals with the “Uncovering the architecture of disinformation campaigns”.

As you may have guessed, our first issue is about disinformation – the architecture of disinformation campaigns, the tactics and technologies used, and the use of new technologies to detect and stop disinformation campaigns.

