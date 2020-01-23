Putin's constitutional proposals are in order at the first reading of the Duma

MOSCOW – The Russian Parliament adopted a package of constitutional changes at first reading on Thursday. This was generally seen as an attempt by President Vladimir Putin to remain in power after his term in office ended in 2024.

Putin submitted the amendments to the State Duma, Russia’s House of Commons, on Monday, just a few days after presenting them in the annual State of the Union speech last week.

He suggested that the legislature could appoint prime ministers and cabinet members, proposed a larger role for the State Council, an opaque advisory panel of regional governors and federal officials, and tried to prioritize the precedence of Russian law over international law.

The proposed changes would strengthen democracy.

The Kremlin-controlled Duma unanimously voted in favor of the amendments on Thursday after having discussed them for two hours.

Putin, a 67-year-old former KGB office, has been running Russia for more than 20 years – the longest since Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. According to the Russian constitution, he must step down in 2024 after serving two consecutive terms.

The draft law submitted to Parliament empowers the State Council to “determine the main directions of domestic and foreign policy”, its specific authority, which has yet to be laid down in a separate law.

It gives Parliament greater say in appointing cabinet ministers, but emphasizes that the president should retain the power to fire the prime minister and cabinet ministers and remain responsible for the Russian military and law enforcement agencies.

Commentators see these proposals as a strategy for Putin to take responsibility by becoming chairman of the state council.

The draft also changes the constitution to limit a president to two terms in total, as opposed to the current version, which includes a limitation to two consecutive terms.

The second reading of the bill is scheduled for February 11. The legislature and the working group set up by Putin have already made a number of proposals that go beyond the draft law.

Putin said the constitutional changes must be approved by the entire nation, but it remains unclear how such a vote would be organized.

Russian opposition members condemned the reform as a “constitutional coup” and called for a rally against it on February 29.

