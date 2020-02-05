Putin remains reluctant in the future and Trump plans to run and win; In the news for 5 February | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

A cruise ship with 251 Canadians has been quarantined off the coast of Japan following a confirmed outbreak of the new corona virus.

A statement from Princess Cruises says that 10 people tested positive for the virus, but none are Canadian.

Health officials in British Columbia believe that a woman in her fifties in the Vancouver region has contracted the new corona virus, and if confirmed, this will be Canada’s fifth case.

The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people worldwide with 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases on the mainland, and one in Hong Kong.

This too …

The expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline once again overcame a legal hurdle when the Federal Court of Appeal set a challenge submitted by several British Columbia First Nations.

The court decided in a 3-0 ruling that the Cabinet’s decision last June to approve the project for the second time was reasonable by law.

“For the following reasons, we conclude that there is no basis for disrupting the second authorization of the project (from the government),” said the 95-page decision.

By deciding that the judges rejected the four challenges of First Nations in British Columbia, who argued that the government had already decided to re-approve the project before starting another native consultation process in 2018 and 2019.

The judges said: “This was anything but an exercise in rubber stamping.”

The court found that the government had made a sincere effort, listened to and paid attention to the concerns expressed by First Nations, and sometimes agreed to respond to those concerns, “all very consistent with the concepts of reconciliation and the honor of the Crown. “

What we are looking at in the US …

President Donald Trump declared his scorched earthly political style an undeniable success in a fiercely partisan, TV-made state of the union that made it clear that he expects to be back at the White House next year based on the US economy and his trade agreements with Canada , Mexico and China.

Trump, who delivered a joint session of Congress in the same room where House Democrats voted to accuse him less than two months ago, became only the second president in American history – Bill Clinton was the first – to become a state of the trade union while being tried in the senate.

Unconcerned, he emphatically refused to shake the hand of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on stage before singing the praise for what he billed as “the great American comeback,” pointing to strong job growth, rising stock market and low unemployment as proof of his leadership. And when he was done, Pelosi tore the speech in full view of the television cameras.

“The enemies of America are on the run, the fortune of America is on the rise and the future of America looks bright. The years of economic decline are over,” Trump said, fully recognizing the “roaring economy” of the country, including what he billed as seven million new jobs and the lowest number of jobless jobs in half a century – a “bow” he counts on his re-election opportunities in November.

Half of the legislators in the room stood up to cheer every sentence, many sang “Four years more” from the outset. Democrats, on the other hand, sat in stone with many faces. Several walked away; several others stayed away completely.

Trump was honored to replace the “unfair NAFTA trade agreement” with USMCA, accused it of losing one in four production orders during the 26-year life of that agreement, and condemned its predecessors for ignoring the damage caused.

“Unfair trade is perhaps the biggest reason I decided to become president,” he said.

What we look at in the rest of the world …

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a national vote on constitutional changes that he proposed would not be used to extend his current term of office, but remained tight about his future political plans.

Critics of the Kremlin have seen Putin’s amendments as part of his efforts to remain at the helm after his current presidential term expires in 2024. However, the proposed changes do not make clear how he could do that.

Asked during a meeting with students and teachers if the vote could be used to directly extend his term of office, Putin said that this is not what he wants.

“I did not propose that to expand my authority,” Putin said. “The election of the head of state must be on a competitive basis.”

Observers have speculated that when his term expires Putin could use the amendments to keep calling the shots as head of the Council of State or Prime Minister. However, the first position has yet to be determined and the latter is clearly subordinate to the presidency, making it unlikely that Putin would want it for himself.

It has remained unclear why the Russian leader is rushing through constitutional changes four years before the end of his term.

Putin, a 67-year-old former KGB officer, who has led Russia for more than 20 years – the longest since Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. Putin prefers to keep his plans secret until the last moment.

ICYMI (in case you missed it) …

TORONTO – A WestJet flight from Toronto to Jamaica was forced to return after the airline said a passenger had filed an “unfounded claim regarding coronavirus”.

The airline says in a statement that 243 passengers on board flight 2702 were en route to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay on Monday when the flight was disrupted by an “unmanageable guest.”

It says the plane returned to Toronto, where police and paramedics were waiting.

WestJet says that “out of an abundance of caution” the crew has followed all protocols for infectious diseases on board.

The airline says flights 2702 and 2703 have been canceled as a result of the incident, but two more flights are scheduled this morning to make up for it – one leaving Toronto and one returning from Montego Bay.

Weird and wild …

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – A male baboon that wears and cares for a lion cub is an unusual sight, but it happened during the weekend in the Kruger National Park in South Africa.

The baboon took the cub in a tree and rubbed it smoothly as if it were his, says safari operator Kurt Schultz, who had never seen such behavior in 20 years.

“The baboon took care of the lion cub as if it were a baby baboon,” Schultz says. “Male baboons take care of a lot, but the care of this lion cub was the same care as a female baboon for one of her own young.”

A troop of baboons had gathered in an area with granite hills and boulders where it is known that lions and leopards hide their cubs while they go hunting, he says.

While the rest of the baboon flock settled, the male “moved from branch to branch, cared for and wore the cub for a long period,” says Schultz.

Schultz and others on safaris in the park looked at the rare sight and took photos.

–

Know your news …

Willie O’Ree spoke this week in Ottawa about racism in sport. The 84-year-old O’Bee became the first black player in NHL history when he prepared for which team in 1958?

On this day in 1987 …

Secretary of Defense Perrin Beatty announced that Canada would allow women to go on trial for almost every job in the army, including combat roles.

–

News

TORONTO – You can’t stop the incredible power of Jann Arden.

Whether it’s induction in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during the Juno Awards next month, or a cross-country tour that starts in May, the Calgary chanteuse will be everywhere in the coming months.

And that doesn’t even count in the coming second season of her hit CTV series “Jann” or a book she plans to release in the fall.

The singer says that one of the lessons she has learned from the Canadian music industry is that you cannot “rest on old victories,” so she grabs her schedule with future goals.

Arden embarks on a 19-day Canadian tour that starts in St. John on May 7, before traveling through cities such as Halifax, Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

–

Know your news answer …

The Boston Bruins. O’Ree joined the Bruins for a game against Montreal on January 18, 1958. He played two NHL games in the 1957-58 season and 45 more in 1960-61, scored four goals and added 10 assists.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 5, 2020.

The Canadian press