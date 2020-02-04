Putin remains cautious with his future political plans

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that a national vote on constitutional changes he proposed would not be used to extend his current term of office, but remained short-sighted about his future political plans.

Critics of the Kremlin have seen Putin’s amendments as part of his efforts to remain at the helm after his current presidential term expires in 2024. However, the proposed changes do not make clear how he could do that.

Asked during a meeting with students and teachers if the vote could be used to directly extend his term of office, Putin said that this is not what he wants.

“I did not propose that to expand my authority,” Putin said. “The election of the head of state must be on a competitive basis.”

Observers have speculated that when his term expires Putin could use the amendments to keep calling the shots as head of the Council of State or Prime Minister. However, the first position has yet to be determined and the latter is clearly subordinate to the presidency, making it unlikely that Putin would want it for himself.

It has remained unclear why the Russian leader is rushing through constitutional changes four years before the end of his term.

Putin, a 67-year-old former KGB officer, who has led Russia for more than 20 years – the longest since Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. Putin prefers to keep his plans secret until the last moment.

Putin has argued that the changes to the constitution that he proposed on January 15 in a state of the nation are intended to strengthen parliamentary powers and strengthen democracy. But the proposals even maintain and strengthen presidential powers – something that Putin described as a must for Russia.

The lower house controlled by the Kremlin quickly approved Putin’s constitutional legislation in the first of the three required measurements last month, and a second reading will take place later this month. Lawmakers and a working group set up by Putin have already made a number of proposals, in addition to what the original draft outlines.

As soon as lawmakers have completed work on constitutional changes, they will be put to the vote. It is still unclear how it will be organized.

Putin said on Tuesday that he wants a nationwide vote as “the highest form of democracy,” adding that “people feel involved, feel like co-authors of the document.” He noted that he hopes that work on constitutional changes can be completed in just over three months.

Vladimir Isachenkov, The Associated Press