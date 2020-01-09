Putin personally oversaw Russia's latest hypersonic missile test

Loading...

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin supervised military exercises near Crimea on Thursday, including the launch of the “Kinzhal” supersonic missile, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia deployed its first nuclear-powered hypersonic missiles at the end of December. The new system, called Avangard, includes a hypersonic glider that sits on an ICBM, one of several new types of weapons that Putin predicted at the time.

Putin said Russia’s new generation of nuclear weapons could hit almost anywhere in the world and avoid a US-made missile shield. Some western experts have asked how far some of the weapons programs have progressed.

The Pentagon said in a 2019 statement that it “will not characterize the Russian claims” regarding the Avangard’s capabilities. The United States has developed hypersonic weapons since the early 2000s, according to a Congressional Research Service report published in July.

Russia announced on November 26 that US experts had examined an Avangard according to the inspection rules of the 2010 New START treaty. A U.S. State Department official confirmed that the inspectors had examined an Avangard, but had no further comments.

Putin said in December that the Avangard system could penetrate both existing and future missile defense systems.

“Today we have a unique situation in our new and recent history. They (other countries) are trying to catch up with us. No country has hypersonic weapons, let alone continental-range hypersonic weapons,” said Putin.

Hypersonic planes are accelerated on a rocket to altitudes between 40 km and 100 km before detaching to glide to their destination along the upper atmosphere, researchers say.

Control surfaces on gliding vehicles can steer an unpredictable course and maneuver sharply when approaching the impact. They also follow a much flatter and lower trajectory than the high, arched path of a ballistic missile.

This makes it much more difficult to spot them early with radar, and missile defense systems have less time to respond, researchers say.

Arms control expert Jeffrey Lewis at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, California, however, doubted in 2019 that the Avangard could evade missile defense.

“I am still skeptical that gliders will change the survivability of the Russian nuclear force because gliding will result in slower speeds than traditional reentry,” he said.

