Putin evaluates future options as he marks 20 years in power

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) – While Russian President Vladimir Putin marks two decades in power, he boasts about his achievements but remains shy about his political future – a reluctance that fuels wild speculation about his intentions.

Putin underlines the renewal of Russia's global weight, industrial modernization, the boom in agricultural exports and a military resurgence as key results of his mandate which began on December 31, 1999. On that day, the first Russian president Boris Yeltsin abruptly resigned and appointed the former KGB officer, his successor, paved the way for his election three months later.

Critics accuse Putin of pushing back post-Soviet freedoms to establish tight political control, marginalize the opposition and stifle critical media. They hold him responsible for tensions with the West after Russia's 2014 annexation of the Crimea by Russia, which boosted its approval ratings but triggered U.S. and European sanctions.

"Putin halted the normal development of Russia as a normal market economy and normal political democracy" and turned the country into a "global spoiler," said Andrei Kolesnikov, researcher at the Carnegie Moscow Center.

Kremlin observers are trying to predict what will happen after Putin's current six-year term ends in 2024. They agree on one thing: Putin, Russia's longest serving leader since the Soviet dictator Josef Stalin will likely remain at the helm.

Fitness enthusiast, Poutine, 67, seems in good shape to stay. He regularly practices judo, skis and plays ice hockey as part of a demonstration of his vigor.

It remains widely popular, although the propaganda effect of the annexation of Crimea has dissipated amid stagnant living standards, rising retirement ages and other domestic problems.

Putin can easily use the European Parliament to remove term limits, but most observers expect him to take a less direct approach. A graduate of the law school, the Russian leader prefers the more delicate methods with democratic plating.

Earlier this month, Putin hinted at possible constitutional amendments to redistribute powers to the president, cabinet and parliament.

He did not specify what changes could be made, but the announcement could signal his intention to reduce presidential powers and continue to lead the country as prime minister.

There are other opportunities. Kazakhstan's longtime leader Nursultan Nazarbayev set an example this year when he abruptly resigned and had his protege president elected in a quick vote. Nazarbayev, 79, retained his grip on power by securing a prominent position at the head of the nation's security council.

There is another, more dramatic option. Many in neighboring Belarus fear that the Kremlin may push for a complete merger of the two former Soviet allies to allow Putin to become head of a new, unified state.

When asked recently if he is considering doing so, Putin dodged the question.

Each of these potential options involves major risks.

Putin came to the Prime Minister's seat from 2008 to 2012 after eight years in office to observe a constitutional limit of two consecutive terms, allowing Dmitry Medvedev to take first place.

Putin continued to call the shots under Medvedev, who obediently resigned after a term. Putin took advantage of his placeholder decision to extend the presidential term to six years, but was still not very happy with the "tandem rule".

Putin particularly criticized Medvedev's decision to let the United Nations give the green light to a Western air campaign in Libya in 2011, which helped oust longtime dictator Moammar Gaddafi and plunged the country into chaos.

And at home, the announcement of Putin's return to the presidency sparked massive protests in Moscow in 2011-2012 and caused a split among the elites. Putin's aides suspected some of Medvedev's lieutenants of pushing their boss to stay for a second term and of encouraging demonstrations.

Putin's statement this month about a possible constitutional change to limit the president to a total of two terms has been widely interpreted as a signal that he is considering creating a new government post for himself while reducing the authority of his successor.

If Putin chooses to become Prime Minister with broad new powers, this can raise other threats.

By empowering a parliamentary majority to appoint the Prime Minister, Putin would become more vulnerable because it will depend on the performance of the ruling party. While Putin's approval rate remained high, the popularity of the main Kremlin-led party, United Russia, fell and the President kept him at bay.

Even greater risks arise from a merger with Belarus to create a new leadership position. This prospect may excite some Russians who dream of a renaissance of imperial glory, but it is sure to spark strong resistance in Belarus and further upset the West.

The authoritarian president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, in office for more than a quarter of a century, has promised to maintain Belarus’s post-Soviet independence. While the Kremlin lobbied him by raising energy prices and cutting subsidies, Lukashenko remained adamant and even recently warned that Russia's attempt to take control of its country could spark war with NATO.

"Lukashenko's interest is to be the dictator of his own nation-state, not the person who will depend on Putin's will," said Kolesnikov.

Whichever path Putin chooses, he is widely expected to keep his intentions secret until the last moment.

"This uncertainty has its advantages – you can play interest groups against each other, you can keep them in this situation of uncertainty," said Yekaterina Shulman, Moscow-based political analyst. "But it can't last too long because it provokes internal struggles among the elites."

She noted that the Kremlin could call legislative elections which are currently scheduled for 2021 at an earlier date before approval ratings drop.

"It is important to have a loyal majority in Parliament," said Shulman.

"How to get there is a tricky question."

Shulman argued that the Kazakhstan style scenario seems the most likely. She said staying at the helm but sharing authority with his successor would allow Putin to temper an inevitable succession battle between his lieutenants.

"The difficulty in the successor model is that all of the power conferred on the current president is in fact transferable to anyone else," said Shulman. "But if this power is redistributed, at least in part, then it is easier for decision-makers to agree on the figure of the potential successor."

Konstantin Manenkov in Moscow contributed to this report.